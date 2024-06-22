Fans Debate Drake's "Back To Back" Performance Following Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Concert

Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 17: Drake performs in Concert at Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois at United Center on August 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake's iconic performance is being reconsidered after Kendrick Lamar's latest show.

Drake's iconic performance at OVO Fest in 2015, when he performed his Meek Mill diss track, "Back to Back," is being reconsidered by fans on social media after his latest rival, Kendrick Lamar, hosted The Pop Out - Ken & Friends in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. When Complex shared a clip of the set on X (formerly Twitter), Friday night, fans were harsher on the show after Lamar's impressive concert.

"To think about it, this was the response to divert from the ghost writer allegations…. He just distracted yall," one user wrote. Another added: "If Kendrick put up pics of Drake behind him at Ken & Friends y'all would call him obsessed." One more fan wrote: "We really let this Canadian dude disrespect a sreet n***a from Philadelphia. This how I know Kendrick and LA is different."

Drake & Meek Mill Attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Drake and Meek Mill attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

As for The Pop Out - Ken & Friends, Lamar used the night to highlight several West Coast icons while also performing several of his Drake disses. He finished the night by performing his biggest hit, "Not Like Us," several times over. "Y'all ain't gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast, huh? Oh, y'all ain't gonna let nobody mock and imitate our legends, huh?" he asked. At other points, he welcomed Tyler, the Creator, Dr. Dre, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and many more artists. Several other celebrities, including LeBron James and more, were also in attendance.

Drake Performs "Back To Back" At OVO Fest In 2015

Check out a clip of Drake's performance at OVO Fest below as well as responses from fans. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

