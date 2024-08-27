Meek Mill Freestyles Over Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss: Watch

Meek isn't picking sides, apparently.

Meek Mill is always up to something. The Philadelphia rapper can always be counted on to say or do something that makes fans scratch their heads. Meek Mill decided he want to showcase his freestyle skills on August 26 by spitting a verse over "Family Matters." Then, a few hours later, Meek Mill came back with another freestyle. Instead of being over a Drake diss, however, the rapper decided to flip the script. He spit over the beat to Kendrick Lamar's diss, "Euphoria," instead.

Meek Mill played the "Family Matters" freestyle in a car, which made sense. The rapper decided to get a little more adventurous when it came to "Euphoria," though. Meek decided to walk through a department store and rap along to his recorded freestyle in public. He documented the whole thing on his Instagram Live. He also provided some context in the form of a written caption. "I did Kendrick and Drake beats for practice," he explained. Meek Mill is no stranger to rap beef. Especially when it comes to the 6 God. He has weighed in on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle via social media, but his overall sentiment was a little confusing.

Meek Mill Praised Both Drake And Dot During The Battle

Meek Mill avoided choosing sides, then proceeded to big up his own battle skills in the process. He also shed light on his PR situation, for some reason. "My PR has been off for a year," he tweeted back in May. "When I’m gone they will give it up! Ima just keep grinding! [The] boy and Kendrick have their own lanes and qualities they great at also!" To be fair to Meek, he may be ahead of the game, rather than behind it. While "Family Matters" and "Euphoria" are months old, Drake has been hinting at a second round of the battle.