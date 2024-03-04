Future Steals The Show On Meek Mill-led "Giving Chanel"

Meek Mill has been made fun of a ton lately as fans continue to put his sexuality in question. This is happening because of the rumors circling that him and Diddy were in a relationship. Trolls are also having a time of it, especially after Meek Mill shouted out Future on Twitter for his verse on "Giving Chanel." This track can be found on the Philadelphia rapper's latest EP.

HEATHENISM is Mill's five-track project that released this past weekend. The only other feature to be found is Fivio Foreign on "Whatever I Want." Future and Meek have been collaborators for years. Their working relationship dates back to 2013 when they, along with Fabolous worked on the Dreamchasers 3 cut "Money Ain't No Issue."

Listen To "Giving Chanel" By Meek Mill & Future

On this latest joint offering though, Future absolutely dominates "Giving Chanel." His verse takes up the bulk of the runtime. However, he manages to be entertaining throughout his performance. Hendrix's fast-paced flow is stank-face inducing and he adds some cool cadences as well. For example, when he rhymes words with long "e" sounds he really draws out the vowel sound. You can check out the HEATHENISM track above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got them hitters with me, brought a whole lot of switches with me like I'm back in the trenches

I took the street route when I wake up and leave out, I can throw on Givenchy

I'm in the back of the 'Bach with a 'Bach followin' me with a Rolls behind

I got the Mac on the side of me, rackys, and I'm rich as a athlete

I don't know how to talk back to the police, I get caught with a whole ki'

Whippin' a Bimmer, I'm rockin a Rollie, havin' trap money, low-key

