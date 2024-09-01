Wack 100 Trolls Meek Mill With Clip Of Diddy Calling Him “Daddy”

Wack 100 also shared explicit audio which is rumored to feature Meek Mill and Diddy.

Earlier this weekend, Meek Mill took to X to call out Wack 100, accusing him of not being who he says he is. The rapper shared a clip of a man insisting that Wack isn't a "real Piru" despite his claims. "Never been to a support the hood day… Nobody can verify where you came from … Talking a lot on clubhouse.. yeah he in a program forsure for sure!" Meek wrote. "Online with with fake extortion stories speaking on killing a famous person lol."

From there, Meek shared a clip of Wack 100 and Luce Cannon on No Jumper, suggesting that they weren't telling the truth. While it remains unclear exactly why Meek Mill decided to call Wack out like this, he wasted no time firing back.

Meek Mill Puts Wack 100 On Blast

Today, Wack took to Instagram to share a clip of Diddy approaching Meek Mill in a pool and calling him "Daddy." His post also featured shocking audio rumored to feature both of them, though this is unconfirmed. "@meekmill please explain ‼️Guess this was ya hood day 😂#Diddy get ya mans," he captioned the post. Of course, Wack has been trolling Meek since fans began to speculate that he's named in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy. In the suit, Lil Rod alleges that Diddy had a sexual relationship with a "Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."