Drake Believes He "Bonded" With DDG Following Their Friendly Games Of Basketball

BY Zachary Horvath 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
drake
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) DDG attends the Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Drake is seen backstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp)
Conversely, DDG believes he lost his opportunity to develop a closer relationship with Drake based on how he played his cards.

DDG has been a long-time fan of Drake. He made that abundantly clear during a January livestream this year. "I could never switch up on Drake as a fan, bruh. I just can't. Even if he did something to me personally. I just couldn't." He continued, "I been listening to the music since I was kid. I'm a loyal friend and fan. If I'm a fan of your stuff, I'm [going to] be a fan of your stuff forever." He made these comments amid all of the noise surrounding The 6ix God and the lawsuit against UMG at the time. It's led a lot of people to drag Drake online, but the Michigan rapper and YouTuber doubled down that it won't alter his view of him.

"I don't give a damn what he do. He files three lawsuits, 10 lawsuits. Drop a song, I'll forget about it. Where the music at," he said at the time. However, he may be going against his word. In a recent sit-down with Speedy Morman of Complex, DDG recounted the time that Drake invited him to play basketball, presumably at The Embassy. This was a result of the two artists crossing paths at party Beyonce hosted. The content creator told The Boy how big of a fan he was, expecting him to not know who he was. However, it was quite the opposite.

Read More: Roberta Flack Samples: A Lasting Legacy In Hip Hop

DDG Drake Basketball Story

With him getting to hang out with his idol, DDG told Speedy that he didn't want to try too hard. Instead, his goal was to "bond" with his favorite MC. But Drake didn't play loose. He wound up beating his guest twice in two one-on-one games. DDG gave him his props letting the listeners know "he got a shot on him for sure." Because of this, the "I'm Geekin" artist believes he lost his chance to develop a deeper friendship with Drake. "If I would have won, we would have been homies still," he stated. He explained that if he would have taken both contests, then they would've played again to settle the score.

"You know how bad that hurt? You ever lost in something and never got a rematch? I got my a*s whooped and never seen him again," he added. This year-and-a-half old story is remembered by Drake quite differently, though. He caught wind of the clip and reposted it on his Instagram Story. He thinks they actually vibed, writing, "😂😂😂😂😂 ddg too real We bonded in my opinion I dunno…" Hopefully, DDG can forgive him, and they can run it back.

Read More: Lyrics Of Liberation: The Power Of Hip Hop To Uplift, Educate, & Empower

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1245
Amiri : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Music DDG Pledges His Unbreakable Allegiance To Drake 1.9K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 549