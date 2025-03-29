Drake Believes He "Bonded" With DDG Following Their Friendly Games Of Basketball

DDG has been a long-time fan of Drake. He made that abundantly clear during a January livestream this year. "I could never switch up on Drake as a fan, bruh. I just can't. Even if he did something to me personally. I just couldn't." He continued, "I been listening to the music since I was kid. I'm a loyal friend and fan. If I'm a fan of your stuff, I'm [going to] be a fan of your stuff forever." He made these comments amid all of the noise surrounding The 6ix God and the lawsuit against UMG at the time. It's led a lot of people to drag Drake online, but the Michigan rapper and YouTuber doubled down that it won't alter his view of him.

"I don't give a damn what he do. He files three lawsuits, 10 lawsuits. Drop a song, I'll forget about it. Where the music at," he said at the time. However, he may be going against his word. In a recent sit-down with Speedy Morman of Complex, DDG recounted the time that Drake invited him to play basketball, presumably at The Embassy. This was a result of the two artists crossing paths at party Beyonce hosted. The content creator told The Boy how big of a fan he was, expecting him to not know who he was. However, it was quite the opposite.

DDG Drake Basketball Story

With him getting to hang out with his idol, DDG told Speedy that he didn't want to try too hard. Instead, his goal was to "bond" with his favorite MC. But Drake didn't play loose. He wound up beating his guest twice in two one-on-one games. DDG gave him his props letting the listeners know "he got a shot on him for sure." Because of this, the "I'm Geekin" artist believes he lost his chance to develop a deeper friendship with Drake. "If I would have won, we would have been homies still," he stated. He explained that if he would have taken both contests, then they would've played again to settle the score.