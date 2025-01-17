Not even a day after withdrawing his New York petition against UMG and Spotify over the success of “Not Like Us,” Drake has escalated matters by filing an actual lawsuit against his label. In the latter half of 2024, Drake endured public humiliation as fans championed Kendrick Lamar as the victor in their feud, with Lamar besting the Canadian rapper at his own game. For rap fans, this feud was undeniably one of the biggest events in recent years, unfolding in real-time as the two traded shots. However, for the parties involved, much more was at stake. Many speculated that the feud coincided with Drake’s renegotiations for a new deal with UMG. According to the rapper, the label exploited his perceived loss to devalue his brand and lowball him during contract negotiations.

At this point, the only available information comes from court filings, leaving it unclear what evidence, if any, supports Drake’s claims. Regardless, the lawsuit represents a landmark case that brings lyrics and creativity into federal court. Unfortunately for Drake, this legal battle may cause more damage to his reputation than even a Super Bowl performance could repair. Hip-hop is inherently competitive, and Drake was undoubtedly a willing participant in this feud.

Drake’s initial 2024 court petitions shed light on explosive allegations, although they were primarily intended to preserve evidence for potential litigation. The lawsuit itself provides significant information—though much remains unsupported by formal evidence—while reiterating claims Drake made against UMG and Spotify regarding botting, payola, and other deceptive practices. So far, the court of public opinion has deemed this a loss for Drake, irrespective of the outcome. Would Drake have taken this to court if he had defeated Kendrick Lamar? Below is a breakdown of the most notable points from Drake’s lawsuit against UMG.

Family Threats

In the lawsuit, Drake claims that Kendrick’s accusations in “Not Like Us” and other diss tracks incited physical threats against him and his family. His attorney described the child abuse allegations as the “2024 equivalent of ‘Pizzagate.’” The suit highlights incidents such as a shooting at Drake’s Toronto mansion and two attempted break-ins. In one instance, a man allegedly “used his bare hands to dig a hole under the security fence surrounding Drake’s Toronto house” and “managed to dig deep enough to squeeze through and enter the property.” Both intruders were apprehended before successfully breaking in.

The lawsuit also details how these threats forced Drake to prioritize his family’s safety. “After the attacks on his home, Drake pulled his son out of the elementary school he attended in Toronto due to safety concerns. Once school ended for the summer, Drake arranged for his son and mother to leave Toronto entirely. Day to day, Drake continues to take steps to address persistent threats to his security,” the suit states.

“Not Like Us” Accused Of Containing Antisemitic Language

Drake is also alleging that "Not Like Us" is antisemitic... yeezus. pic.twitter.com/emlrjAyPgL — Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) January 15, 2025

Much of Kendrick Lamar’s ability to dismantle Drake’s public persona hinged on criticizing the Canadian rapper’s proximity to Black American culture. While social media (and Rick Ross) amplified discriminatory rhetoric about Drake’s Jewish background, Kendrick himself avoided overtly antisemitic remarks. However, the lawsuit argues otherwise, citing lyrics from “Not Like Us” that allegedly reference Drake’s heritage. “Furthering the Recording’s refrain that Drake is ‘not like us,’ the Recording alludes to Drake’s Jewish heritage, saying that Drake is ‘not a colleague’ but ‘a fuckin’ colonizer.’”

UMG Whitelisted “Not Like Us” For Reaction Streamers

NoLifeShaq says that Drake is soft and “isn’t hip hop” after seeing that he included him, Kai Cenat, and other content creators in his lawsuit against UMG 💀 pic.twitter.com/dadOeLTRdv — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 16, 2025

One of the most controversial aspects of this feud involved the reaction community, with content creators and streamers playing a pivotal role. The lawsuit accuses UMG of taking “unprecedented steps” to promote “Not Like Us,” including whitelisting the song for YouTube and Twitch. This allowed content creators to bypass copyright restrictions, play the track in full, and monetize their reactions. Named in the lawsuit are several prominent figures, including Kai Cenai, Zias!, RDC Gaming, the Cartier Family, and NoLifeShaq, all of whom praised “Not Like Us” in their content. According to Drake, UMG’s decision to whitelist the song contradicted its typical practices, as the label reportedly has a formal ban on such measures.

Lucian Grainge Allegations In Diddy Case Mentioned

Diddy’s name surfaced multiple times in this lawsuit, particularly as Drake’s legal team leveraged allegations against Lucien Grainge to bolster their case. Drake argues that UMG actively promoted “Not Like Us” despite knowing the accusations of pedophilia and sex trafficking were false. The lawsuit quotes Grainge’s response to unrelated allegations against him: “A single lie can destroy a reputation of integrity...while it takes years to build a reputation, it can be ruined in five minutes.” Drake’s legal team juxtaposed this statement to highlight UMG’s alleged hypocrisy. It should be noted that the accuser dropped Lucien Grainge and UMG from the lawsuit surrounding Diddy and he firmly denied any knowledge of the allegations against the Bad Boy mogul.

Kendrick Lamar’s Contract & Strategy

Drake might not have meant to, but revealing that Kendrick allegedly signed a short-term licensing deal with Interscope (to test the waters before committing to a longer-term deal) serves to spotlight Kendrick’s sharp business moves. — Z (@BrianZisook) January 16, 2025

Since leaving Top Dawg Entertainment, Kendrick Lamar has operated through his own imprint, pgLang, releasing his latest album, GNX. However, the lawsuit reveals that Kendrick released his diss tracks independently of pgLang, signing a short-term exclusive recording and licensing deal with UMG through Interscope. The agreement allegedly allowed Kendrick to evaluate UMG’s promotional capabilities within a “compressed timeframe.” The lawsuit claims Kendrick extended his deal with UMG after its effectiveness during this period.

Behind-the-Scenes Attempts To Resolve The Matter