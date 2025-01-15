Drake Recalls Someone Trying To Tunnel Into His Property After Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Allegations

Drake says that someone attempted to dig into his property in Toronto with their bare hands after the release of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." He detailed the story and how it led to him fearing for his safety in his new defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

The lawsuit began with Drake detailing the previously reported shooting that took place outside of his home on May 7. From there, he revealed: "The very next day, May 8, 2024, a different intruder used his bare hands to dig a hole under the security fence surrounding Drake’s Toronto house. He managed to dig deep enough to squeeze through and enter Drake’s property. Fortunately, Drake’s home security guards caught him before he was able to cause any physical harm, although the trespasser managed to yell racist slurs and threats against Drake before being escorted off the property."

Drake Cheers During Toronto Raptors Game

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Drake smiles during the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Later in the filing, Drake's lawyer added: “With the palpable physical threat to Drake’s safety and the bombardment of online harassment, Drake fears for the safety and security of himself, his family, and his friends. After the attacks on his home, Drake pulled his son out of the elementary school he attended in Toronto due to safety concerns, and once school ended for the summer, Drake arranged for his son and mother to leave Toronto entirely. Day to day, Drake continues to take steps to address persistent threats to his security.”

Drake Takes Action Against UMG

Drake's lawsuit comes after he withdrew his prior legal petitions against UMG and Spotify on Tuesday. With the new lawsuit, he accused UMG of promoting "Not Like Us" despite the fact the song contains "inflammatory and shocking allegations." He alleges their promotion of the diss track was done to help devalue his brand for future contract negotiations. Check out an excerpt from Drake's defamation lawsuit below.