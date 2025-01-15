Drake Suggests Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Is Allegedly Antisemitic In New UMG Lawsuit

Recently, Drake withdrew his controversial pre-action petition against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify, which he filed back in December of last year. He accused the companies of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us," alleging that UMG could have prevented its release and more. This unsurprisingly earned mixed reactions from social media users and his peers, but quickly, the Toronto rapper made his intentions clear.
Today (January 15), he filed an official lawsuit against UMG for allegedly spreading the "false and malicious narrative" that he's a pedophile. This is far from the only allegation the suit contains, however. Drake also suggests that "Not Like Us" is allegedly antisemitic. "Furthering the Recording's refrain that Drake is 'not like us,' the Recording alludes to Drake's Jewish heritage, saying that Drake is 'not a colleague' but a 'f*ckin' colonizer,'" the lawsuit alleges.
Drake Files Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track "Not Like Us"
Drake appears to have backed down on allegations that UMG and Spotify falsely boosted the song's streaming numbers, which both companies deny. Instead, he's leaning into allegations that UMG knowingly promoted a song that pushed a "dangerous" narrative about him.
“This lawsuit is not about the artist who created ‘Not Like Us,’” the lawsuit alleges. “It is, instead, entirely about UMG, the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit, and monetize allegations that it understood were not only false, but dangerous." Elsewhere in the suit, Drake alleges that he fears for his safety since his home is featured in the song's cover art. He also alleged that someone used their bare hands to dig under his fence and get onto his property.