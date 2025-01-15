Drake Suggests Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Is Allegedly Antisemitic In New UMG Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 2.2K Views
NBA: Awards Show
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake took his legal dispute with UMG to the next level today.

Recently, Drake withdrew his controversial pre-action petition against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify, which he filed back in December of last year. He accused the companies of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us," alleging that UMG could have prevented its release and more. This unsurprisingly earned mixed reactions from social media users and his peers, but quickly, the Toronto rapper made his intentions clear.

Today (January 15), he filed an official lawsuit against UMG for allegedly spreading the "false and malicious narrative" that he's a pedophile. This is far from the only allegation the suit contains, however. Drake also suggests that "Not Like Us" is allegedly antisemitic. "Furthering the Recording's refrain that Drake is 'not like us,' the Recording alludes to Drake's Jewish heritage, saying that Drake is 'not a colleague' but a 'f*ckin' colonizer,'" the lawsuit alleges.

Drake Files Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track "Not Like Us"
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drake appears to have backed down on allegations that UMG and Spotify falsely boosted the song's streaming numbers, which both companies deny. Instead, he's leaning into allegations that UMG knowingly promoted a song that pushed a "dangerous" narrative about him.

“This lawsuit is not about the artist who created ‘Not Like Us,’” the lawsuit alleges. “It is, instead, entirely about UMG, the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit, and monetize allegations that it understood were not only false, but dangerous." Elsewhere in the suit, Drake alleges that he fears for his safety since his home is featured in the song's cover art. He also alleged that someone used their bare hands to dig under his fence and get onto his property.

[Via]

