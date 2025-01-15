Drake Flexes On Instagram After Pulling UMG And Spotify Petition

The rapper seemed unbothered.

Drake had an eventful Tuesday. He went into 2025 as the most popular yet polarizing rapper in the world. One of the big reasons why was the legal petition he filed against UMG and Spotify. He claimed they had conspired to boost the streaming numbers of Kendrick Lamar's iconic diss, "Not Like Us." Fans were very curious to see whether Drake would prove to be the victor. Nobody expected it to come to such a mild conclusion, though. The petition was removed on January 14. And Drake took to Instagram to his usual flexing.

Drake decided to post two seemingly unrelated photos. The first was of fellow rapper Yung Lean, who was sitting front row at an NBA game. The second was a more classically "Drake-ish" photo. He posted up in front of a mirror and took a bathroom selfie. It wasn't quite duckface, but it was close. Drizzy didn't provide any caption for the Yung Lean photo. He did, however, provide a timely one for the selfie. Amidst all the drama between Jim Jones and Cam'ron, Drake decided to give a shout out to one of his favorite rap crews. "Dips forever," he wrote. He even wore an American flag jacket to emulate the crew's style in the 2000s.

Drake Showed Love To Dipset Amidst Their Feud

Drake has long voiced his adoration for Dipset. He even named a 2018 song after their classic 2003 album, "Diplomatic Immunity." More recently, though, the 6 God took Cam'ron's side in a debate with journalist Elliot Wilson. Cam and It Is What It Is co-host Mase blasted Wilson via Instagram, and Drake decided to like the post. It doesn't take a lot of reading between the lines there. The most interesting aspect of the rapper's recent IG posts, however, is lack of reference to the lawsuit.

Drake did not address the fact that he met with UMG and Spotify shortly before recending his legal petition. He didn't mention that an agreement has been reached behind closed doors. Or that the legal petition will not "cost" either party. We are just as curious as you are to see where this all goes. Drake's next step is going to be a fascinating one.

