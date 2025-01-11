Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Drake For Being “Petty” To LeBron James

Charlamagne Tha God recently weighed in on Drake's allegedly fake DMs that surfaced this week.

Earlier this week, Chris Blake Griffith took to Instagram to share screenshots of what appeared to be messages exchanged between him and Drake. The messages seemed to show Drake discussing his legal dispute with Universal Music Group (UMG). In a pre-action petition filed in November, he accused the company and Spotify of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us."

"Me and Universal is like if Nike was funding a campaign about Lebron cheating on his wife," one of the alleged messages read in part. "Not Adidas or Reebok... Nike the company he been with since he started. My situation is not no street sh*t." As these screenshots made their rounds online, however, DJ Akademiks quickly hopped on X to set the record straight. He claimed that the messages were fake and that he was able to confirm this with Drizzy himself. These messages surfaced a few days after Drake's "Fighting Irish" freestyle, which is speculated to be directed at James.

Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Drake Freestyle & Allegedly Fake DMs

During a recent episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne Tha God weighed in on the debacle. He argued that the Toronto rapper may have taken things too far, even if James did turn his back on him amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar. "It's kind of crazy to diss somebody but you've got a tattoo of their jersey on your arm," he stated. While Charlamagne thinks the music itself is an improvement to what else he's heard in recent months, he still believes its message was not justified.

"It adds onto the 'you a sucker' narrative and a sore loser," he added. "For you to do this and come out and say 'Hey, don't make me tarnish your public image.' Then say something about LeBron cheating on his wife in a DM, then hit Akademiks and say it was fake, then post later and say 'I thought this through'? Why are you this petty, bro?"