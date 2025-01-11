Wack 100 Defends LeBron James After DJ Akademiks Alleges Drake Helped Him Cheat

BYCaroline Fisher673 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks recently accused LeBron James of cheating on his wife Savannah.

DJ Akademiks has had a lot to say about LeBron James in recent days, following the release of Drake's "Fighting Irish" freestyle. During a stream last night (January 10), he shared his take on the NBA icon switching up on the Toronto rapper amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar, arguing that he's playing a dangerous game. According to him, he's allegedly not been loyal to his wife Savannah and has gotten some help with his rumored infidelity from Drake himself.

"Maybe Drake will keep teasing it... Let me just tell you what I've heard. LeBron, you and Drake used to go on two mans, okay? You’ve been cheating on your g*ddamn wife. Drake used to facilitate the h*es, and basically, essentially you can't dance to a song about him being a pedophile. He used to supply you with the b*tches," Ak alleged.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Thinks Megan Thee Stallion’s Tory Lanez Restraining Order Is “Horrific” For Her Career 

DJ Akademiks & Wack 100 Argue About LeBron James Cheating Allegations

He went on, arguing that Drake has every right to put James on blast considering how he's treated him as of late. This isn't all Ak had to say on the matter, however. He also recently called into Adam22 and Wack 100's podcast, The Adam & Wack Show, where his rant continued. Wack wasn't buying his claims, however, and quickly came to his defense.

"LeBron has never cheated on his wife. That is a lie," he began. "If Drake is the one hooking LeBron up, then where is the female he cheated with?" Wack continued defending James, calling him a good husband and father. Ak then questioned why the athlete decided to dance to Kendrick's Drake diss "Not Like Us," prompting a simple response. "He showed up and danced to it because he has absolutely nothing to hide," Wack insisted. "He has nothing to hide. He's not thinking, 'Oh if I do this Drake is going to expose me' 'cause there's nothing to expose. Drake is lying."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Alleges Drake Helped LeBron James Cheat On His Wife

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...