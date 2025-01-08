LeBron James' Incredible Highlight Has YesJulz In Awe And The Internet Reigniting Their Affair Rumors

lebron james
YesJulz attends the "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" Miami Screening on June 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers leaves the court after a game against the Houston Rockets on January 05, 2025 in Houston, Texas.
LeBron's nasty windmill poster had everyone's jaws on the floor.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took a quick flight to Dallas, Texas to take on the undermanned Mavericks. Shockingly, he and his squad would go on to lose 97-118, but The King left with a major highlight. In the opening quarter, the 40-year-old James barreled down the lane for monstrous and sick windmill dunk over Mavs center Dereck Lively II. Making it all the more impressive (despite his age) is the fact that he was able to switch hands mid-air before jamming it home. It had the bench and even the home crowd buzzing, as well as the internet.

So many were left in utter shock and awe, including social media influencer, YesJulz. All she could comment in reply to the clip were "😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨" emojis. So, why are we bringing up the former YEEZY employee's reaction anyway? Well, throughout the years, affair rumors have been swirling around her and LeBron James. It's been going since 2014, the year after he married his high school sweetheart, Savannah. They obviously have quite the family, as they share three kids Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

YesJulz Is Always Going To "Celebrate LeBron James' Wins"

For these last 11 years, YesJulz has done all she can to combat these rumors. For example, according to Complex, in June 2023, she went on an Instagram Live to deny having any sort of romantic past. Instead, she explained that she was dating one of James' friends. She doubled down on the matter back then, adding that she would never interfere due to having the "utmost respect for Savannah."

Julz continued, "Love her. I think she's amazing. They have a beautiful family and I'm really f***ing tired of this stain being put on my name." However, almost two whole years later, the internet is still driving this narrative following her aforementioned reaction to LeBron's superhuman play. One X user encouraged YesJulz to "read the room," especially after Drake's recent freestyle. This led her to clap back with, "You really think I give af about ya'lls baseless rumors? Bron is my fav player and the 🐐 I will always celebrate his wins!" It's unfortunate she has to continue harboring this, but it should be pretty clear she just has a lot of mutual respect for his craft.

