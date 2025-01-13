YesJulz Airs Out Her Issues With Her Netflix Series, "W.A.G.s To Riches"

YesJulz says the show isn't worth selling herself short for.

YesJulz has explained why she hasn't been promoting the new Netflix series, W.A.G.s to Riches, despite being a cast member. She says the show isn't worth selling herself short for and detailed her issues in a series of posts on social media. "I refuse to say the name of the show because it's terrible and I do not wish to be associated with a particular word used in the title so y'all can figure that part out for yourself," Julz captioned a video caught by LiveBitez.

"There are a lot of questions surrounding my involvement in a television show that will be coming out on Netflix on January 22nd," she said. "I haven't spoken on being a part of this show at all up until this point, but I figured why not address it for my snap family. The biggest elephant in the room and thing that I was seeing across socials was why am I not in the cast photos. So, I'm gonna get to that and post where I was when the cast was taking the marketing pictures for the show." She then revealed that she was in Paris at the time, showing several pictures and videos from the trip.

From there, Julz explained in another post: "I have said no to joining SIX television shows over the past decade. SIX! I only said yes to this show because I thoughtttttt they actually wanted to tell impactful stories about impactful women... As soon as I realized that was not truly the case, i deprioritized filming and went back to focusing on what really matters. My family, my marketing agency & my brand.
There is not a person, platform, or opportunity in this world worth selling yourself short for."

W.A.G.s to Riches will be hitting Netflix on January 22nd. Other cast members include Sharelle Rosado, Maranda Johnson, Ashley Wheeler, Alexis Welch Stoudemire, and more. Check out YesJulz's full rant on social media below.

