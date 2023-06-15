Recently, YesJulz took to social media where she issued a response to various rumors that have been perpetuated about her. Overall, there has been this notion that she slept with LeBron James while he was with the Miami Heat. Moreover, Joe Budden has also spread the rumor that she was in the car with Terrence J when he crashed a few years ago. However, YesJulz has since made it clear that none of these instances ever happened. She even said that she will pursue legal action if people continue to spread these lies.

Now, some fans are telling YesJulz that there was no need to speak out about these rumors. According to the influencer, people claim that they had never heard such a rumor and she is simply bringing it to people’s attention. That’s not how she sees it, however. “The receipts are in every comment section and every reply to any cute pic I’ve posted ever in the past decade lol,” she said. “People can easily find the truth with a quick search yet love to blatantly ignore it when they’ve already made their mind up about you.”

Read More: Shaquille O’Neal Supports LeBron James Statue Outside Crypto.Com Arena

YesJulz Speaks Out

“nO onE eVeN HeaRd ThAT ruMor” 🙄



The receipts are in every comment section and every reply to any cute pic I’ve posted ever in the past decade lol.



People can easily find the truth with a quick search yet love to blatantly ignore it when they’ve already made their mind up… — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) June 14, 2023

When the amount of money and opportunity a woman has access to is stifled by rumors there comes a point when she has to come out and say something. I have a daughter now. I cant allow myself to continue being spoken about in that manner &I can’t miss opportunities that allow me… — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) June 14, 2023

Subsequently, someone told her that by denying the rumor, she is simply giving people more ammo. This led to a lengthier response in which she revealed how the rumors have affected her career. “When the amount of money and opportunity a woman has access to is stifled by rumors there comes a point when she has to come out and say something,” YesJulz wrote. “I have a daughter now. I cant allow myself to continue being spoken about in that manner &I can’t miss opportunities that allow me to give her the life she deserves bc I was quiet when lies were told about me.”

Overall, this is a bad situation for all parties involved. LeBron James has had to deal with this rumor as well. Although, he has yet to speak out on it. It’s safe to say he probably never will. As for YesJulz, it’s clear that this has been a hard situation to navigate. Hopefully, her answers will finally get people to stop talking. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the entertainment world.

Read More: LeBron James Makes Bizarre French Montana Joke