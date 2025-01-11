DJ Akademiks Faces The Internet's Ire & Clowning For Spreading LeBron James Cheating Rumors

Social media is jumping down Ak's throat.

Drake really stirred the pot on the Internet to kick 2025 off, sparking up a lot of discussion around his perceived falling out with LeBron James thanks to a leaked freestyle and alleged leaked DMs. For those unaware, one of the big narratives to emerge out of this was the return of cheating rumors around the NBA superstar, ones that DJ Akademiks also pushed as possibilities on his social media platforms. This resulted in a whole lot of users on platforms like Twitter dragging the streamer, commentator, and hip-hop journalist for not just putting out conflicting reports on the aforementioned DMs, but also for treating these cheating rumors as gospel in some folks' eyes.

"Maybe Drake will keep teasing it," DJ Akademiks expressed during a recent livestream regarding the LeBron James situation. "Let me just tell you what I've heard. LeBron, you and Drake used to go on two mans. [...] You’ve been cheating on your goddamn wife. [...] Drake used to facilitate the h*es. [...] You can't dance to a song about him being a pedophile. He used to supply you with the b***hes."

DJ Akademiks Dragged By Fans For LeBron James Cheating Rumors

These discussions and allusions from DJ Akademiks and Drake resulted in the resurgence of more specific LeBron James cheating rumors, such as those with YesJulz. She's previously denied any romantic link, clarifying that she was dating one of his friends, but her astonished Twitter reaction to a recent LeBron dunk made people question her once more. "You really think I give af about ya'lls baseless rumors? Bron is my fav player and the [goat emoji] I will always celebrate his wins!" the media personality responded to people bringing these rumors back up.

