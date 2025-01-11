DJ Akademiks Alleges Drake Helped LeBron James Cheat On His Wife

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game One
TORONTO, ON - MAY 01: Singer Drake talks to LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers from his court side seat in the first half of Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 1, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Ak claimed they went on "two mans."

Drake and LeBron James have been the big story of the week. Drake released "Fighting Irish," which many interpreted as a LeBron diss. The NBA superstar has clearly switched up on Drake in the last year, due to the fallout of the Kendrick Lamar battle. LeBron has been team Kendrick from the onset, and the debate as to whether Drake is being sensitive or LeBron is being a bad friend rages on. DJ Akademiks got in on the conversation on Friday night. He also made some bold claims about the duo's friendship.

DJ Akademiks alleged that Drake and LeBron James routinely went on "two mans" together. "Maybe Drake will keep teasing it," Akademiks said during a live stream. "Let me just tell you what I've heard. LeBron, you and Drake used to go on two mans." Ak directly accused the NBA star of cheating on his wife, Savannah James, with Drake as the facilitator. "You’ve been cheating on your g*ddamn wife," he alleged. "Drake used to facilitate the h*es." This obviously paints Drake in an unflattering light, but DJ Akademiks kept his focus on LeBron.

DJ Akademiks Dubbed LeBron James A "Cheater"

As far as he was concerned, LeBron should have more loyalty to Drake. He felt that the NBA star should not have switched up, and repeatedly said how much he liked Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." "You can't dance to a song about him being a pedophile," DJ Akademiks posited. "He used to supply you with the b*tches." He then went on to say that Drake had a right to "snitch" on LeBron James for being unfaithful to his wife. The last statement, in particular, is interesting. A leaked DM alleged to be from Drake made the rounds on social media recently. The post saw Drake allegedly draw a comparison between his own allegations and the ones made about LeBron's marriage.

DJ Akademiks claimed the DM was fake, however. He even cited Drake as his source. Now, DJ Ak is claiming that Drake intended to "snitch" on the NBA legend as revenge for switching up on him. "Sorry, buddy, you can't do that," he said regarding LeBron. "You've been living a lie, and everybody think you're this perfect guy." Akademiks has always stumped for Drake, but this may very well be the boldest claim he's made against one of the 6 God's "ops" to date. We'll see what the fallout will be.

