Drake Claims Leaked DM About LeBron James Cheating Rumors Is Fake

DJ Akademiks relayed the message.

Drake and LeBron James' friendship was one of the major casualties of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. James made it very clear that he wanted nothing to do with Drake, and switched sides to support Compton's finest. This has led to tons of speculation about Drake's feelings toward the NBA superstar. Tensions seemingly came to a head on Tuesday when Chris Blake Griffith shared an alleged DM from Drizzy that saw him allude to LeBron James being an unfaithful husband. Now, however, the rapper is claiming the DM is not real.

DJ Akademiks quote tweeted the Chris Blake Griffith DM and claimed that Drake's comments in it were fabricated. "This is a fake DM," Ak wrote. "Drake called buddy a Rat….. he got mad and made up some fake DM to try to make the blogs and go viral. end of story." Akademiks went a step further, and made it clear to fans that his source could not be more reliable. "Source: the boy," Ak asserted in a second tweet. The revelation that Drake did not diss LeBron James' marriage makes sense, given that the rapper has never publicly spoken ill of the NBA star or his family.

DJ Akademiks Credits Drake As His Debunk Source

Chris Blake Griffith's DM made it seem as though Drizzy was likening his situation with UMG to James' marriage. The fake message made it seem as though the rapper was comparing the false rumors about him to the ones being spread about James' infidelity. "Me and Universal," the DM claimed. "Is like if Nike was funding a campaign about LeBron cheating on his wife…" DJ Akademiks has made his fair share of incorrect predictions in the past. He's also been known to cape for Drake, and support the Toronto icon whenever he gets the chance. That said, Ak has also proven to have a relationship with Drake. The idea of him being able to debunk a fake DM is highly plausible.

This is not to say that Drake and LeBron James are cool. The rapper unfollowed James on Instagram after the Kendrick Lamar battle blew over. Fans also think Drizzy went about James on his recent song "Fighting Irish" freestyle. "Talkin' 'bout we family, well, I'm not the cousin to visit/ God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image," Drake spits. "All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling." 6 God fans have also noted that James played for the Fighting Irish football team when he was in college. We will have to wait for Drake's true thoughts on his former friend, however. The DM was not it.

