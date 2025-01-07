Drake Compares UMG Dispute To Nike Funding LeBron James Cheating Rumors

Drake recently reflected on taking legal action against UMG over Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us."

In November of last year, Drake decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." In a pre-action petition filed in Texas, he accused the label and Spotify of artificially boosting the song, alleged that UMG could have prevented its release and more. This quickly earned mixed reactions from fans and peers. While many rushed to clown Drake, and accuse him of being jealous of Kendrick's success, others believe there's a chance he could change the industry for good.

This appears to be his goal, based on a series of new DMs shared by Chris Blake Griffith on Instagram today. In the since-deleted screenshot, Drake claims that he's trying to make things better for other artists in the future. "Me and Universal is like if Nike was funding a campaign about Lebron cheating on his wife," he wrote in part. "Not Adidas or Reebok... Nike the company he been with since he started. My situation is not no street sh*t."

Drake Discusses His Legal Battle With Universal Music Group

"Everybody before me that tried the label was too eccentric so they wrote them off as crazy and they never had to pay for their sins and mistakes," he continued. "I'm going to change that and make the building a safer place for every artist moving forward." This isn't the only update involving Drake that has social media users split, however. Recently, the Toronto hitmaker's father Dennis Graham also raised suspicions by deleting an old photo of his granddaughter from his Instagram page.

Some Kendrick fans promptly theorized that this was because the child in the photo was the secret daughter he accuses Drake of hiding in his song "Meet The Grahams." Others point out that the child could also just be one of Drake's half-siblings' kids, including the sister he seemingly raps about in his new "Fighting Irish Freestyle."