Drake’s Dad Sends Kendrick Lamar Fans Spiraling After Mysteriously Deleting Photo Of Granddaughter

BYCaroline Fisher143 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
What is Dennis up to?

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's fanbases are going at it once again, this time due to some of Drake's father's mysterious social media activity. This week, fans noticed that Dennis Graham deleted a photo he posted on Instagram all the way back in 2014. The photo featured a young girl, along with the simple caption, "My beautiful granddaughter." Of course, this led to speculation that the child could have been the one Kendrick accused Drake of hiding on his track "Meet The Grahams," which he dropped in response to "Family Matters" last year.

Fans note how much the child featured in the photo resembles Drake's only known child, his son Adonis. While several commenters are convinced that she's Drake's, others point out that she could be one of his half-siblings'. This is unconfirmed, but seems to be a strong theory considering the lyrics of his recently released "Fighting Irish Freestyle."

Read More: Travis Scott Stokes Drake Beef Rumors By Linking Up With Cash XO

Drake's Dad Dennis Graham Fuels Kendrick Lamar Fans' Secret Daughter Theories

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My dad has another child, I told him that wasn't my sister," he raps. Many are calling the timing of all of this interesting, and are accusing Dennis of deleting his post to try to hide evidence. For now, all of this is purely speculative, and both Drake and his father have yet to address it. This is far from the first time one of the Grahams' social media activity led to speculation, however.

Earlier this week, Drake also shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Story. This prompted theories that he's at odds with the gambling company Stake. The post in question featured a blurry photo of a man wearing a tuxedo. "I'm about to get active again... Free Anita @stake," it was captioned. Fans are also convinced that he has more Conductor Williams collabs on the way, and can't wait to hear what's to come.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Explains How He Could "Repair His Relationship" With Drake

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...