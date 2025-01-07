Drake’s Dad Sends Kendrick Lamar Fans Spiraling After Mysteriously Deleting Photo Of Granddaughter

What is Dennis up to?

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's fanbases are going at it once again, this time due to some of Drake's father's mysterious social media activity. This week, fans noticed that Dennis Graham deleted a photo he posted on Instagram all the way back in 2014. The photo featured a young girl, along with the simple caption, "My beautiful granddaughter." Of course, this led to speculation that the child could have been the one Kendrick accused Drake of hiding on his track "Meet The Grahams," which he dropped in response to "Family Matters" last year.

Fans note how much the child featured in the photo resembles Drake's only known child, his son Adonis. While several commenters are convinced that she's Drake's, others point out that she could be one of his half-siblings'. This is unconfirmed, but seems to be a strong theory considering the lyrics of his recently released "Fighting Irish Freestyle."

Read More: Travis Scott Stokes Drake Beef Rumors By Linking Up With Cash XO

Drake's Dad Dennis Graham Fuels Kendrick Lamar Fans' Secret Daughter Theories

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My dad has another child, I told him that wasn't my sister," he raps. Many are calling the timing of all of this interesting, and are accusing Dennis of deleting his post to try to hide evidence. For now, all of this is purely speculative, and both Drake and his father have yet to address it. This is far from the first time one of the Grahams' social media activity led to speculation, however.