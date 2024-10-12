Drake's Daughter Allegations Seemingly Debunked By Leaked DMs

This changes 'Meet the Grahams' if true.

Drake vs Kendrick Lamar will go down as the rap story of 2024. They are two of the biggest stars the genre has ever seen, and they dropped some scathing disses. None were more scathing that Lamar's "Meet the Grahams," however. Over a menacing Alchemist beat, the Compton spitter claimed that his opponent was hiding a second child from the world. A daughter, to be exact, and the internet seemed to track down the alleged daughter in question. Nobody had proof, but Drake had also been caught hiding a child from the public before. Was it true?

Well, according to DM screenshots, the answer is seemingly no. DJ Akademiks posted a screenshot that dates back to July 15, 2018. The DM appears to be sent to Drake from the woman that Lamar's camp has suggested is the mother of his daughter. The alleged daughter is even mentioned by name. "My baby Eternity is five and she really adores you," the woman wrote. "Eternity and I have tixs to your your [sic] Los Angeles show and she really just wants to meet you. I will pay anything to make this happen for my five year old please."

Drake's 2018 DM Was Posted By DJ Akademiks

DJ Akademiks neatly summarized the takeaways from this alleged screenshot in his caption. He told followers that there is no way Drake is the father of this woman's daughter if they had never met prior to 2018. Furthermore, the DM exchange implies that Drake and the woman in question do not know each other at all. "Apparently the woman as of early as 2018 was hitting up Drake to meet him," Ak explained. "Which makes it impossible he fathered her child." The hip hop personality also made sure to highlight the fact that Kendrick Lamar and his camp said otherwise.