Drake's Alleged Sources Claim Hidden Daughter Accusations Are Fake News

So was no one going to tell us that, in 2024, you need a Master's degree in journalism if you want to participate in rap beef? Well, either way, Kendrick Lamar and Drake certainly proved what Pusha T established and tried to reinforce their scathing bars for one another on last night's diss tracks (Friday, May 3) with some serious allegations. Speaking of "The Story Of Adidion," one of the biggest ones is the claim that Drake is hiding and neglecting a daughter around the age of 11, and might have more kids and baby mothers that he's kept quiet and ignored. Whereas Kendrick has his own privacy around his family, this diss seemed much more aimed at the "deadbeat" angle.

However, Drake denied this shortly after "Meet The Grahams" dropped, fan theories are going wild over whether he fed Kendrick Lamar fake information, and now we apparently have another denial. Moreover, TMZ recently published a report claiming that they spoke to a source allegedly close to the OVO camp who called K.Dot's claims an "utter fabrication." No one knows what or who to believe, especially as the relentless attacks from yesterday have quieted down in the morning's aftermath. Until either MC makes another strong move to bring evidence forward, they are both as scarred as the other.

Read More: Rick Ross Jokingly Blames Drake After His Jet Crash-Landed In Dallas

Some Of Kendrick Lamar's Bars For Drake's Alleged Daughter

Furthermore, this is because Drake launched his own claims against Kendrick Lamar that are either unverified or previously challenged. He accused the Compton lyricist of physically abusing his partner, and of cheating on her consistently even after the time period that he admitted to on his 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. In addition, the Toronto rapper claimed that Dave Free is the real father of one of their kids. As for the domestic violence allegations, he could be referring to an alleged 2014 incident of beating a woman that the former TDE lyricist addressed and denied during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Meanwhile, Drake and his alleged sources have denied this particular claim... while staying completely silent on much more damning accusations. Kendrick Lamar also alleged that the OVO camp runs a sex trafficking ring and that the "Family Matters" creative is an assaulter and predator. These are similar to rumors about Drizzy's proximity with underage girls, which he's almost never addressed publicly other than brief song mentions. Only time will tell who is lying and who is right... but considering the cost, and regardless of veracity, neither is in any position to sit on a high horse.

Read More: Memphis Bleek Is Team Kendrick Lamar After Multiple Drake Disses

[via]