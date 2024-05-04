Kendrick Lamar Accuses Drake & OVO Of Trafficking Women On New Diss Track

This doesn't put any pressure off of Kendrick Lamar regarding domestic violence accusations.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are looking like two knocked-out boxers in the ring after a simultaneous final blow after their diss tracks ("Meet The Grahams" plus "6:16 In LA" and "Family Matters," respectively) dropped yesterday (Friday, May 3). Moreover, both tracks contained a litany of allegations against the other, kicking off with The Boy's claims about K.Dot. In it, he claims that the former TDE MC is still cheating on his fiancée (or wife?) Whitney Alford, who apparently hasn't married him yet despite becoming engaged years ago, and that one of Kendrick's kids with her is not actually his, but rather Dave Free's. He's the Compton lyricist's manager, which obviously paints a pretty nasty picture... that only got nastier.

Furthermore, this all took a backseat for a brief moment when Kendrick Lamar dropped "Meet The Grahams" and his own set of allegations. Many are talking about the claim that Drake is hiding an 11-year-old daughter, which he's already denied on social media. However, a more damning accusation is that Drizzy is part of a sex trafficking ring through OVO. Kendrick is likely alluding to Baka, a rapper and former security guard of the camp who was arrested for human trafficking and whose charges were later dropped.

Kendrick Lamar Levies Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Drake On "Meet The Grahams"

But make no mistake: this was mutually assured destruction, as Drake accused Kendrick Lamar of committing domestic violence against his partner on "Family Matters." The former has had a lot of experience with sidestepping (in other words, ignoring) claims against him, whereas the latter is a much more private person with therefore much more to lose. No one knows for sure who's telling the truth and who's bluffing right now, but one thing is clear. Even if some or all of this comprises of fabrications, they seem in no fit position to comment on the other's complicity in horrid sex crimes.

After all, one of these artists featured Kodak Black on their album, and the other praised Chris Brown in a diss track accusing his opponent of domestic violence. Many declared a winner already, but it feels like everyone is losing right now. That might not be how the culture remembers the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. But it's a big sting to contend with right now, and one that audiences hopefully seek accountability for until receipts emerge.

