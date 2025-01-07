Travis Scott Stokes Drake Beef Rumors By Linking Up With Cash XO

Are tensions still high?

Travis Scott and Drake will always be linked. They were responsible for one of the biggest rap smashes of the 2010s with "Sicko Mode." They were were also, tragically, present on stage together during the tragedy that occurred at Astroworld in 2021. Despite their continued association, though, fans theorize that the two superstars are beefing. Drake was targeted by virtually everybody in the rap game in 2024, including Travis Scott's mentor, Kanye West. It's this context that led some fans to question the intent behind Scott's Monday night post.

Travis Scott attended Monday Night RAW on January 6. It was his first time on the wrestling show, and the first episode of RAW that aired directly on Netflix. It was a momentous occasion, and one that Scott commemorated in style. He teased new music when he pulled up to RAW. He chopped it up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. And he entered the WWE arena with Cash XO by his side. In case fans missed the Cash link up, Travis Scott posted a photo alongside Cash XO and wrestling legend Shawn Michaels after his RAW appearance.

Travis Scott Brought Cash XO To WWE With Him

Cash XO is one of the many people that Drake targeted during his 2024 rampage. He co-founded XO Records with The Weeknd. Cash was called out by name on Drake's seething diss record "Push Ups." He called Cash's business tactics into question, and claimed Cash wouldn't have made it were it not for his influence. "Cash blowin' Abel bread out here trickin'/ Sh*t we do for b*tches he doin' for n***as," Drake rapped. "Spend it like you tryna f*ck, boy, you trippin', boy, you trippin."