Travis Scott Praises The Weeknd For Helping His Career During Concert

Travis Scott and The Weeknd are two of the biggest stars of the 2010s. They came up under huge artists, Kanye West and Drake, respectively, but have proven to be even more successful over the last decade. The Weeknd also helped Travis Scott out early in his career, however, and the Houston rapper made sure to give him his flowers. Scott brought the Canadian superstar out during the Sydney leg of his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour. He not only performed alongside The Weeknd, but praised the singer in front of the crowd.

Travis Scott told onlookers that The Weeknd gave his career a serious boost during the early 2010s. The Weeknd was the first artist to blow up, and he used his leverage to book Scott as an opener during some of his shows. He obviously made the right call, given how massive Huncho Jack has gotten. "This man right here gave me my first arena tour ever," Travis Scott told the crowd. "If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be on this stage right now." He then dapped up The Weeknd and continued the performance.

Travis Scott Thanked The Weeknd For Supporting Him

Travis Scott and The Weeknd have always been supportive of one another's career. The latter has had guest appearances on several of Scott's albums over the years. He appeared on "Pray 4 Love" from the rapper's debut Rodeo in 2015. He lent memorable choruses to "Wonderful" from Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight from 2016, and "Wake Up" from Astroworld in 2018. The latter peaked at 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, as the fourth single from Scott's classic album.