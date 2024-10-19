Travis Scott Premieres New Song Snippet During WWE Smackdown

The album might be coming soon.

Travis Scott is a busy man. The rapper is in the midst of his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour. A tour in which he recently brought out The Weeknd and thanked the singer for the impact he had on his career. October 18 proved to be a busier day than expected for the Houston superstar, though. Travis Scott may have been thrilling audiences in Sydney, but he also premiered an unreleased song during a Friday episode of WWE Smackdown.

Travis Scott wasn't present, but his booming production style definitely was. The unreleased song was played during a segment in which Roman Reigns chatted with the Usos. Reigns and Jimmy Uso pull up in a car while blasting Scott's music. There isn't a ton to make out in terms of lyrics, but the production is loud and clear. And catchy. Scott's adlibs can briefly be heard, and it sounds like Quavo may also be on the song. In case it wasn't clear that new Travis Scott music was being unveiled, the two WWE wrestlers confirmed. "Yo Reigns," Jimmy Uso states. "That new Travis Scott is lit. I don't think I've ever heard that one."

WWE Stars Dubbed The New Travis Scott Song Is 'Lit'

Roman Reigns scoffs before quipping: "That's because it ain't out yet." Travis Scott has been teasing new music since his September interview with Cultured Magazine. He told the outlet that he was back in "album mode," despite still being on tour. "I’m gonna be back in New York. I’m back in album mode," he stated. "I’ve been working on music and sh*t every day on tour. When I’m doing the stadiums, because they’re sold out, I can see the music for what it is. I’m f*cking amped."