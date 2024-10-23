Travis Scott Shatters Drake's Ticket Sales Record With His "Circus Maximus" Tour

Travis Scott will continue performing on the tour through the end of the month.

Travis Scott and his Circus Maximus tour have broken the record for most ticket sales on a rap tour. Drake originally set the record with 1.3 million tickets sold to his It’s All A Blur Tour in 2023. Scott officially beat that mark on Tuesday, reaching 1.5 million in ticket sales, as reported by Complex. Notably, Drake will likely still have the highest-grossing tour, earning $320.5 million during his run of shows. Current figures are not yet available; however, Scott was only at $154.6 million when he reached 1.2 million tickets, earlier this month.

The feat comes after Scott reflected on opening for The Weeknd for an arena tour in 2015 during his show, last Friday. “This man right here let me open up for two tours when I put out my first album,” he said to the audience after bringing out the Hurry Up Tomorrow singer. “He gave me my first arena tour ever. If it wasn’t for this guy right now, I probably wouldn’t be on this stage right now.”

Read More: Travis Scott Plays New Drake Song During DJ Set Despite Beef Rumors

Travis Scott Performs On The "Circus Maximus" Tour

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Travis Scott performs onstage during Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Stadium Tour at Met Life Stadium on October 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As for Drake, he also recently got sentimental on stage. Attending a "Nostalgia Party" at a nightclub in Toronto, he reflected on dealing with fake friends and betrayal in the industry. "One thing about Nostalgia, this party here, my real friends are definitely in the building," he said at the event. "But I’m gonna tell you, you’re gonna come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up, they might try fighting with you, they might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You’ll come to that realization. Wherever you’re at in life, you’ve probably been there, and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. But look, sometimes it’s you and you alone, by yourself. Sometimes it’s you alone with your thoughts.”