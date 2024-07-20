Travis Scott Nets Massive Earnings From First "Circus Maximus" Europe Shows

It looks like Travis Scott's European leg has been even more show-stopping than expected, and there's still more to come.

Travis Scott has had one heck of a past year as we approach the one-year anniversary of UTOPIA and the album still has legs... a European one, that is. Moreover, new Live Nation and Billboard reports divulged on the profits earned from his first seven shows for his European and U.K. leg of his "Circus Maximus" tour in support of the aforementioned album. Apparently, La Flame averaged earnings of $3.3 million per show and totaled over $23 million (two shows in the Netherlands, one in Poland, one in Switzerland, one in France, one in Belgium, and one in London) across these shows from June 28 to the most recent one at London on July 11.

The city's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted Travis Scott's reportedly largest headline show to date (the metrics are a bit unclear) with 48,000 and a total gross of $6.6 million. Not only that, but the concert broke the stadium's record for merchandise sales for any organized event up until this point. As for his North American trek, the combination of 44 shows and 686,000 total tickets sold across all of them resulted in a staggering $95.7 million gross.

Travis Scott Reacts To His European Fans On Tour

The "Circus Maximus" tour is about halfway done in Europe, with Travis Scott continuing the festivities in Cologne, Germany today (Saturday, July 20). Then, he will hit Milan in Italy, two Frankfurt shows in Germany, two Madrid shows in Spain, and three Lisbon shows in Portugal to wrap up the official leg of the tour on August 4. In addition, the Houston MC will play at the Rock In Rio Festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on September 13.