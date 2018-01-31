profits
- Pop CultureShaun King Responds To Accusation That He Attempted To Profit Off Chadwick Boseman's DeathShaun King has responded to accusations that he is attempting to profit off of the death of Chadwick Boseman.By Cole Blake
- SneakersNike Reports $790 Million Loss Amid COVID-19 PandemicNike is also announcing mass layoffs as they look to restructure.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Experiences Massive Q1 Profit Decrease Due To COVID-19Adidas has been having issues now that 70 percent of its stores are closed.By Alexander Cole
- RandomPenis Prank Text Photographer Wants Late Model's Family To Profit From MerchThe photographer who took the photo of a well-endowed porn star that's been turned into a pandemic prank meme wants the late model's family to profit from merch.By Lynn S.
- MusicCardi B To Donate Her Profits From "Coronavirus" To CharityCardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz will be donating the royalties they make off of the "Coronavirus" song to food banks and shelters helping those affected by the pandemic.By Lynn S.
- SneakersKobe Bryant's Passing And The Ethics Of Reselling SneakersSome resellers were quick to profit off of Kobe's death.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersIt's Going To Be Bill Nye The Science Guy Vs. Disney In CourtBill Nye wants that check.By Arielle London
- MusicJ. Cole Called Out By "K.O.D" Cover Artist For Allegedly Ripping Him OffSixmau airs out his dirty laundry for everyone to see.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentFlavor Flav Sues Ex-Business Partner For Screwing Him Out Of Chicken RestaurantFlavor Flav and his wife are suing a former business partner for cutting them out of a joint restaurant.By Aron A.
- LifeAdidas Almost Reaches $1 Billion In Operating Profits Through Q1Adidas had a successful first quarter of 2019.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAriana Grande Paying Rodgers & Hammerstein 90% Of "7 Rings" SalesThat's how vital "My Favorite Things" is to the song.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West, Kid Cudi & Ty Dolla $ign Sued Over "Kids See Ghosts" SampleAnother lawsuit for Ye.By Aron A.
- MusicJoe Budden Saddened By De La Soul's Minuscule Profits: "They Sell Us Depression"Joe Budden was reduced to tears upon learning of De La Soul's fate.By Devin Ch
- Music"Soft Drink Pusher" Stacks Major Profits From Rapper ClientèleHe ships crates from Quebec to studios and celebrities located in the US.By Zaynab
- LifeNike Announces Record Profits After Colin Kaepernick AdNike's Colin Kaepernick ad may have helped the company achieve record numbers.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMigos Sue Ex-Business Partner Over YRN Clothing Label Royalties: ReportThe ATL trio are taking their ex-business partner to court for allegedly refusing to cut them their cheque.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Reportedly Still Hasn't Paid Nivea For "Tha Carter V" FeatureNivea is still waiting on her check.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBirdman Accuses Lil Wayne's Manager Of Creating A Shell Company To Profit Off DrakeIs the Lil Wayne/Birdman feud reigniting? By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeKellogg's Debuts Wild Berry Froot Loops To Reignite Interest In Sugary CerealsThe company is trying to resuscitate a declining interest in breakfast cereals. By David Saric
- LifeTesla Reportedly Experiencing Some Troubling Financial WoesCould this be the beginning of the end for the company? By David Saric
- LifeH&M's Profits Plummet To 16-Year LowToday's unpredictable weather patterns are to blame. By David Saric
- LifeH&M Profits Plummet To Record LowsThe retail juggernaut has experienced a pretty rough 2018 thus far.
By David Saric