Travis Scott's Aiming For Second Highest Grossing Rap Tour In History

Last year, Travis Scott released his new album UTOPIA. The project was his first in 5 years dating back to his 2018 smash hit ASTROWORLD. With how much fervor there was for new music from the "SICKO MODE" rapper it's no surprise that there was equal demand to see him perform live. Following the album's release he took off on the Circus Maximus tour which shares its name with a song from the album and the short film that accompanied its release. Since then he's been churning away on tour shows and racking up an incredibly impressive total gross.

With the addition of new dates in the European leg of the tour, Travis Scott could now be embarking on one of the highest-selling tours in rap history. According to TouringData, the 61 shows he's playing on tour are now expected to sell a total of 1.1 million tickets. That's predicted to make for a total gross somewhere in the $130-140 million range. They also report that those numbers would make for the second highest-grossing rap tours ever. Just last year Drake set the record for highest-grossing tour by a rapper with his It's All A Blur tour which featured opening appearances from Sexyy Red, J. Cole, and 21 Savage.

Travis Scott's Tour To Sell Over 1 Million Tickets

Over the weekend, Travis Scott sold out an entire show in a single day. Following the announcement of new shows, which is how he was pushed up to the newest grossing estimates, he filled one stadiums worth of tickets incredibly quickly.

Scott is about to embark on a different kind of venture with the start of his Astroworld lawsuit. Earlier this month the rapper and his fellow defendants in the case settled the bulk of the lawsuits on the table. Now he faces just one more for the youngest fan to die at the 2021 Astroworld Festival. What do you think of Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour becoming the second highest-grossing rap tour of all time? Did you make it to any of the dates on the tour so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

