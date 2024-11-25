Travis Scott Makes Mind-Melting History With "Circus Maximus Tour"

This record is going to be hard to beat.

Travis Scott has been doing some incredible things for hip-hop in 2024 despite not dropping any new music. His fans have been benefitting especially after the reissue of his sought-after 2014 mixtape, DAYS BEFORE RODEO. It made its way onto streaming platforms, vinyls, and dropped off multiple digital deluxe versions in the process as well. All of these different ways of purchasing the project eventually got him to number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Another older release of his, ASTROWORLD, also made some noise this year thanks to tying a record held by Cardi B. Since the end of August, it's just the second album to have every song go platinum.

However, it hasn't just been his back catalog that's kept him in the headlines. Several Nike and Jordan shoe collaborations are also either in the works or are going to be out soon. Performance wise, he's been hitting stages across the country and all over the globe including Australia and Brazil. All of this and more has gotten him recognized by BET and Billboard for awards on awards. The latter especially is recognizing him a bunch of categories, which include Top Rap Artist, Top Male Rap Artist, and Top Rap Touring Artist.

Travis Scott's Utopia Era Has Been Epic

The latter is the one we want to focus on exclusively because this latest record made by his Circus Maximus Tour may earn him this award. According to Billboard and multiple reports, Travis Scott now holds the record for the highest grossing tour for a solo rapper. He made a lucrative amount of money, raking in over $209.3 million. Obviously, to make a lot of dough you have to sell a ton of tickets and this one did.