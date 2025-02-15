Travis Scott Watched Drake's Anita Max Win Tour On Facetime

Travis Scott checked out Drake's Anita Max Win Tour this week from the comfort of his phone. A clip of Travis Scott watching the Melbourne concert via Facetime surfaced this week. Scott could be seen bopping his head to the music as a fan showed the atmosphere. La Flame is familiar with the energy as he just complete his record breaking tour in 2024. The worldwide tour supported his latet album, Utopia.

Travis Scott's "Circus Maximus" tour has set a new benchmark in hip-hop history, becoming the highest-grossing solo rap tour to date. The tour amassed nearly $210 million in revenue and sold approximately 1.7 million tickets across 78 shows on four continents. This achievement surpasses previous records held by solo rap artists, including Kendrick Lamar's "Big Steppers" tour. Notably, Scott became the first solo rapper to sell out major venues such as MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and SoFi Stadium in California.

Drake's Anita Max Win Tour

Drake kicked off his Anita Max Win tour in Australia with an electrifying performance in Perth, marking his first visit Down Under since 2017. With 16 shows scheduled across Australia and New Zealand, the setlist may see slight rotations to accommodate the elaborate production. Still, fans can expect a mix of chart-topping hits and fan favorites. From "God’s Plan" and "Hotline Bling" to "Passionfruit" and "One Dance," Drake is performing some of the biggest tracks from his extensive catalog.