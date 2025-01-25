Drake Hypes Up His Upcoming "Anita Max Win" Tour In Australia Amid UMG Lawsuit

"Owl's taking flight soon..."

Drake is looking forward to a break from all the lawsuit drama on his "Anita Max Win" Australian tour, which kicks off in a little over a week from today (Saturday, January 25). Moreover, he recently took to his Instagram Story to post an image of an Aussie jersey with the OVO owl and the following message: "owls taking flight soon." The 6ix God should have a set of killer shows in the country, and we know fans are very excited to witness them. Of course, this is all happening at the same time that the hip-hop world back in the United States is reflecting on his entire career.

The federal defamation suit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track continues to place Drake at the center of hip-hop conversations, whether in positive or overwhelmingly negative ways. Some called out hypocrisy, others gave weight to the West Coast banger's destructive quality, and a whole lot of people are just happy to make memes about it. All this context makes the "Anita Max Win" tour all the more interesting, and fans are very curious to see whether or not he addresses anything.

Drake Is Ready For His Australia Tour

Even from a setlist standpoint, anything could happen. What if Drake all of a sudden hears the opening pianos for "Push Ups" and starts going in? Will he play his recent 100 GIGS cuts or will he stick to his unrivaled collection of massive hits across his catalog? We'd bet on the latter, but the Toronto superstar could surprise us all. In any case, this tour probably won't answer questions about new music from him coming anytime soon, although that collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR is allegedly right around the corner.

As for whether or not the "Anita Max Win" tour will contribute to the comeback that many rap fans envision that Drake needs right now, we'll have to wait and see. People have their own proposals for what Drizzy needs to do to get fully back on his feet, even if his massive success and continued visibility kind of undercuts the need for a comeback. He can coast off his past with ease, and fans in Australia will probably get some extravagant proof as to why.

