Matt Barnes Accuses Drake Of Doing “Weird Stuff” During Stream With N3on

BY Caroline Fisher 4.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NASCAR: South Point 400
Oct 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA former player Matt Barnes attends the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Matt Barnes recently threw some serious shade.

Drake has certainly faced no shortage of criticism as of late, and unfortunately, it looks like this week was no exception. Recently, former NBA player Matt Barnes joined N3on for a stream, where he made some less than flattering remarks about the Toronto hitmaker. While he admitted that he's a fan of Drake's music, he suggested that he can't necessarily get behind everything he does.

"Who's current," he begins in a clip, driving a car while N3on sits in the backseat. "Obviously Kendrick. I'm a fan of Drake but Drake keeps doing kind of weird stuff." Barnes didn't specify exactly what he was referring to. Regardless, social media users have already come up with plenty of their own theories. This doesn't appear to be the first time the two men had their differences, however. Back in 2016, Drake sported a Derek Fisher jersey at one of his shows. This was after Fisher and Barnes reportedly got into an altercation over Barnes' ex-wife Gloria Govan. Barnes had previously suggested he was dating Rihanna, which the songstress promptly shut down, perhaps potentially Drake's apparent trolling.

Read More: UMG Files Motion To Dismiss Drake's Legal Petition In Texas

Matt Barnes Shades Drake

This is far from the only criticism Drake has been hit with as of late, as he's faced plenty since suing Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's diss, "Not Like Us." During a recent episode of his podcast, for example, Joe Budden seemingly blamed Drake for the current state of hip-hop. "I'm about to cry... the Hip-Hop I love is just gone now," he said. "They got it dog. We doing this for diss tracks now?!" 

"There's nothing you can say dog, this sh*t hurts," he continued. "This is like the hip-hop version of the house seats that have been dominated for 90 years and now we got this one small window to where we can make a change and see these labels take a fall... And the few n****s that coulda did it y'all end up fighting with each other and taking a deal and only looking out for self. There's no union in hip-hop, you don't know what culture mean... this sh*t is a f*cking mess."

Read More: Jim Jones Reveals Why He Approves Of Drake Suing UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary Music Joe Budden Thinks The Hip-Hop He Loves "Is Just Gone Now" And It’s All Drake’s Fault 2.1K
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Hypes Up His Upcoming "Anita Max Win" Tour In Australia Amid UMG Lawsuit 1422
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 780
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526