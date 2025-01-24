Matt Barnes Accuses Drake Of Doing “Weird Stuff” During Stream With N3on

Drake has certainly faced no shortage of criticism as of late, and unfortunately, it looks like this week was no exception. Recently, former NBA player Matt Barnes joined N3on for a stream, where he made some less than flattering remarks about the Toronto hitmaker. While he admitted that he's a fan of Drake's music, he suggested that he can't necessarily get behind everything he does.

"Who's current," he begins in a clip, driving a car while N3on sits in the backseat. "Obviously Kendrick. I'm a fan of Drake but Drake keeps doing kind of weird stuff." Barnes didn't specify exactly what he was referring to. Regardless, social media users have already come up with plenty of their own theories. This doesn't appear to be the first time the two men had their differences, however. Back in 2016, Drake sported a Derek Fisher jersey at one of his shows. This was after Fisher and Barnes reportedly got into an altercation over Barnes' ex-wife Gloria Govan. Barnes had previously suggested he was dating Rihanna, which the songstress promptly shut down, perhaps potentially Drake's apparent trolling.

Matt Barnes Shades Drake

This is far from the only criticism Drake has been hit with as of late, as he's faced plenty since suing Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's diss, "Not Like Us." During a recent episode of his podcast, for example, Joe Budden seemingly blamed Drake for the current state of hip-hop. "I'm about to cry... the Hip-Hop I love is just gone now," he said. "They got it dog. We doing this for diss tracks now?!"