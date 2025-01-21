Joe Budden Thinks The Hip-Hop He Loves "Is Just Gone Now" And It’s All Drake’s Fault

With Drake's newest lawsuit against UMG coming into focus last week, it has led to a lot of divide. Of course, not a lot of folks are happy with him. Especially after dropping the first pre-action petition he laid out back in November. Additionally, the mention of content creators and their reactions to "Not Like Us" being allegedly monetized really set off the YouTube community. For example, B.LOU, the other half of the popular reaction channel ZIAS!, dropped a diss track for Drake. Moreover, there's some interesting and important nuance to this whole saga and that is he artistic expression within hip-hop.

Many have voiced their concerns about how this could potentially censor MCs in the future regardless of the suit's outcome. It's a discussion that's creating a lot of heated debate for many reasons. For one, Drake did continue to taunt Kendrick Lamar which eventually led him to eviscerate him on such a public stage. On the other hand, fans of The Boy are coming to his defense because he's not an official pedophile. It's going to continue to create tense conversations for a while, especially with folks like Joe Budden dissecting it day in and day out.

Joe Budden Misses The Old Days Of Hip-Hop

The Joe Budden Podcast host expressed his disgust over the situation and it's clear it's got him down in the dumps. Joe Budden claimed he was actually "about to cry" over just how "saddened" he is for the genre. "I'm about to cry... the Hip-Hop I love is just gone now," he began. "They got it dog. We doing this for diss tracks now?!" as if the state of rap is entirely Drake's fault.