Joe Budden Thinks The Hip-Hop He Loves "Is Just Gone Now" And It’s All Drake’s Fault

BY Zachary Horvath 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Joe Budden attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Is Joe being over dramatic, or does he have a point?

With Drake's newest lawsuit against UMG coming into focus last week, it has led to a lot of divide. Of course, not a lot of folks are happy with him. Especially after dropping the first pre-action petition he laid out back in November. Additionally, the mention of content creators and their reactions to "Not Like Us" being allegedly monetized really set off the YouTube community. For example, B.LOU, the other half of the popular reaction channel ZIAS!, dropped a diss track for Drake. Moreover, there's some interesting and important nuance to this whole saga and that is he artistic expression within hip-hop.

Many have voiced their concerns about how this could potentially censor MCs in the future regardless of the suit's outcome. It's a discussion that's creating a lot of heated debate for many reasons. For one, Drake did continue to taunt Kendrick Lamar which eventually led him to eviscerate him on such a public stage. On the other hand, fans of The Boy are coming to his defense because he's not an official pedophile. It's going to continue to create tense conversations for a while, especially with folks like Joe Budden dissecting it day in and day out.

Read More: Kanye West Praises Daughter North For Making Him "Love Music Again"

Joe Budden Misses The Old Days Of Hip-Hop

The Joe Budden Podcast host expressed his disgust over the situation and it's clear it's got him down in the dumps. Joe Budden claimed he was actually "about to cry" over just how "saddened" he is for the genre. "I'm about to cry... the Hip-Hop I love is just gone now," he began. "They got it dog. We doing this for diss tracks now?!" as if the state of rap is entirely Drake's fault.

Joe Budden continues in part, "There's nothing you can say dog, this s*** hurts. This is like the hip-hop version of the house seats that have been dominated for 90 years and now we got this one small window to where we can make a change and see these labels take a fall." He then ends his diatribe, saying, "And the few n****s that coulda did it y'all end up fighting with each other and taking a deal and only looking out for self. There's no union in hip-hop, you don't know what culture mean... this s*** is a f***ing mess."

Read More: Jake Paul Gives Mike Tyson A Piggyback Ride At Donald Trump's Inauguration

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NASCAR: South Point 400 Sports Matt Barnes Accuses Drake Of Doing “Weird Stuff” During Stream With N3on 4.9K
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening Music Joe Budden Slams “Whitewashed” Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars Collab 2.1K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Joe Budden Speculates Drake Could Remove Music From Spotify Amid Legal Battle 1.9K
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show Music Drake Gives Adam22 His Hip-Hop Media Big Three, Shows Rare Love To Joe Budden And Shades DJ Vlad 2.8K