B.LOU Eviscerates Drake On Full Version Of "Certified P*ssy Boy" Diss Track

BY Cole Blake 2.2K Views
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drake had referenced B.LOU's coverage of "Not Like Us" in his UMG lawsuit.

Drake is already facing backlash from one of the content creators he mentioned in his lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." B.LOU, whose reaction video to the song has amassed millions of views on YouTube, has now dropped a full version of his diss track aimed at the Toronto rapper titled, "C.P.B 'Certified P*ssy Boy.'" In his lawsuit, Drake accused UMG of removing the copyright restrictions on "Not Like Us" from YouTube “for the purpose of spreading the [song] and its defamatory content, as broadly and quickly as possible.”

On his new diss track, B. LOU raps about allegations that Drake got plastic surgery and more. “Don’t trip ’bout a cop, brodie heard if we mentionin’ Shaq / N****s been federal, n****s bisexual / Knew he wasn’t cut, n***a took a knife to they butt," he raps, as caught by HipHopDX. He adds at another point: “N****s be goin’ out sad / Why is you worried ’bout us? Go get you a bag / N****s be goin’ out said / Certified p*ssy boy, we know he mad.”

Drake Performs During New Look Wireless Festival
New Look Wireless Festival - Day 1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Drake performs during day 1 of the New Look. Wireless. Festival at Finsbury Park on July 3, 2015, in London. England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Drake filed the defamation lawsuit against UMG, earlier this month, just a day after withdrawing his pre-action paperwork against UMG and Spotify, in which he accused the companies of colluding to artificially boost the popularity of "Not Like Us." He claimed the alleged move was done by UMG to devalue his brand amid contract negotiations with the company.

B.LOU Drops Drake Diss Track

UMG has already denied any wrongdoing in the case. In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for the company said: “Throughout his career, Drake has intentionally and successfully used UMG to distribute his music and poetry to engage in conventionally outrageous back-and-forth ‘rap battles’ to express his feelings about other artists. He now seeks to weaponize the legal process to silence an artist’s creative expression and to seek damages from UMG for distributing that artist’s music.” Check out B.LOU's response to Drake's lawsuit below.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
