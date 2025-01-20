B.LOU Eviscerates Drake On Full Version Of "Certified P*ssy Boy" Diss Track

Drake is already facing backlash from one of the content creators he mentioned in his lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." B.LOU, whose reaction video to the song has amassed millions of views on YouTube, has now dropped a full version of his diss track aimed at the Toronto rapper titled, "C.P.B 'Certified P*ssy Boy.'" In his lawsuit, Drake accused UMG of removing the copyright restrictions on "Not Like Us" from YouTube “for the purpose of spreading the [song] and its defamatory content, as broadly and quickly as possible.”

On his new diss track, B. LOU raps about allegations that Drake got plastic surgery and more. “Don’t trip ’bout a cop, brodie heard if we mentionin’ Shaq / N****s been federal, n****s bisexual / Knew he wasn’t cut, n***a took a knife to they butt," he raps, as caught by HipHopDX. He adds at another point: “N****s be goin’ out sad / Why is you worried ’bout us? Go get you a bag / N****s be goin’ out said / Certified p*ssy boy, we know he mad.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Drake performs during day 1 of the New Look. Wireless. Festival at Finsbury Park on July 3, 2015, in London. England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Drake filed the defamation lawsuit against UMG, earlier this month, just a day after withdrawing his pre-action paperwork against UMG and Spotify, in which he accused the companies of colluding to artificially boost the popularity of "Not Like Us." He claimed the alleged move was done by UMG to devalue his brand amid contract negotiations with the company.

UMG has already denied any wrongdoing in the case. In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for the company said: “Throughout his career, Drake has intentionally and successfully used UMG to distribute his music and poetry to engage in conventionally outrageous back-and-forth ‘rap battles’ to express his feelings about other artists. He now seeks to weaponize the legal process to silence an artist’s creative expression and to seek damages from UMG for distributing that artist’s music.” Check out B.LOU's response to Drake's lawsuit below.