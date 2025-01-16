DJ Akademiks Reveals Why Drake Suing UMG Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Is “Bad” For Fans

BY Caroline Fisher 1477 Views
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Wisconsin vs Kentucky
Apr 5, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Rapper and entertainer Drake (with towel) during the semifinals of the Final Four in the 2014 NCAA Mens Division I Championship tournament between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers at AT&amp;T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks has a lot to say about Drake's new lawsuit.

Back in December, Drake filed a pre-action petition against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify over Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." He accused the two companies of artificially boosting the song, earning mixed reactions in the process. While some believed he had a real chance of changing the music industry for good, others argued that the filing simply made him look like a sore loser.

The situation took an interesting turn earlier this week when Drake decided to withdraw the petition. Just a day later, however, he filed an official lawsuit against UMG. He alleges that the company knowingly spread the “false and malicious narrative” that he's a pedophile by promoting Kendrick's song. This, of course, has garnered even more explosive reactions from fans and critics alike. During a recent stream, for example, DJ Akademiks revealed how he feels about all of this.

DJ Akademiks Doesn't Think Drake Will Drop New Music Any Time Soon

"First of all, today was a very important day," he began. "Him filing this lawsuit meant that Universal has to commission probably at least $1 million in responding, gathering some type of discovery 'cause that's what comes really next, filing motions [...] It's gonna be a lot of money. They have obviously an extensive legal team, but now Drake is costing them money in court when he used to make them money on Spotify."

"That doesn't tell them that when Drake wants to drop his next project, or Drake wants anything, that they have any incentive to keep promoting Drake's career to make him a bigger star while he's trying to take money outside of the contract from them. It doesn't make sense," Akademiks continued. "So for me as a music fan of Drake, I look at this and say well he might as well just tell us to prepare for a cold winter because I don't think we're getting no new music from him. I don't want that, so that's why I think it's bad."

