Drake Dubbed A "Certified P*ssy Boy" By YouTuber B Lou In Hilarious Diss Track Preview

YouTubers are not happy with Drake right now.

Drake made a major move on Wednesday morning as he officially sued UMG for defamation. Of course, this was in relation to their promotion of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." The legendary artist believes he has been aggrieved by the song and that UMG, as well as Kendrick, have been irresponsible with their declarations about his character. Furthermore, Drizzy has cited an increase in anti-semitism as one of the reasons for his lawsuit. He also claims to have been the victim of numerous home invasion attempts since the release of the song.

One of the more interesting passages in his lawsuit involves the naming of YouTubers. Drake claims UMG purposely allowed monetization on reactions to "Not Like Us" so that more content creators would get involved. No Life Shaq, Zias, B Lou, and many others were named in the lawsuit and as you can imagine, those creators are not happy. In fact, B Lou went so far as to make a diss track aimed at the megastar. The song is called "Certified Pssy Boy" and there is now a 22-second snippet going viral online.

B Lou Takes Aim At Drake

B Lou drops some hilarious bars during this 22-second clip, and there is no doubt that the content creators are having fun with this situation. As of right now, it remains to be seen if and when this diss track is going to be released. If one thing is for certain, however, it is that the reaction community is not happy with the insinuation that they are being bought and paid for by UMG. At the end of the day, all of these reactors made videos about "Push Ups" and "Family Matters" as well.

This entire lawsuit could have massive ramifications for hip-hop. If Drake wins, our entire concept of what a diss record is supposed to be could be changed forever. Ultimately, there is no telling how this is going to go. Your guess is as good as ours. Whether or not Drake can ever come back from this, is another story entirely.

