UMG Executive Allegedly Told YouTuber Zias The Real Reason Why Drake Is Suing The Record Label

Yesterday, Drake dropped a bombshell on the music world when he filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The night before, Drizzy had dropped his petitions against the label which subsequently led to speculation that he had conceded. However, that was very much not the case. Instead, the artist has escalated the situation, claiming that Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" was highly defamatory and that it has caused him problems in his personal life. From anti-semitism to home invaders, the Canadian megastar feels like he has been aggrieved.

For the most part, hip-hop fans are not happy with the lawsuit. Many believe this goes against the spirit of hip-hop. Furthermore, others are simply not convinced that Drake can win this case given the hipocrisy here. Among those upset are YouTubers as Drizzy called many of them out by name in his lawsuit. In fact, Drake claims UMG allowed reaction videos to be monetized so that more people could react to Lamar's song. YouTube reactors Zias and B Lou were among those mentioned. Last night, they addressed the allegations during a stream where some interesting inside information was divulged.

Drake vs. UMG Continues

As you can see in the clip above, Zias alleges that a UMG executive spoke to him about the lawsuit. When asked about Drake's alleged motivations here, the executive claims there is a belief that the artist is simply looking for a way to get out of his deal. This is in line with various prevailing theories about the lawsuit. After all, in his initial petitions, Drizzy had made it seem as though he felt like UMG was purposely trying to undermine his career so they could pay him less on his next contract.