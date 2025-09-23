A$AP Rocky Reignites Drake Beef With Comments About UMG Lawsuit

"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: (L-R) Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, A$AP Rocky and Wendell Pierce attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)
A$AP Rocky and Drake went at it a bit last year, and while the former fell back, it seems like the UMG lawsuit has reignited tensions.

A$AP Rocky and Drake used to be on good terms, but that is certainly not the case anymore. Back in 2024, during the height of Drizzy's 20 V 1, Rocky took some shots at the Toronto megastar. This subsequently led to Drake sending some bars in Rocky's direction on "Family Matters."

Eventually, Rocky fell back as Kendrick Lamar did the vast majority of the heavy lifting. Since that time, the artist turned fashion mogul turned actor has mostly focused on family life. He is having another child with Rihanna, and for the most part, he is winning at life.

Recently, the artist sat down with Elle Magazine where he discussed everything from past rap beefs to Don't Be Dumb to life with the mother of his children. At one point in the interview, Rocky seemingly reignited his beef with Drake, nothing that he is not a fan of the UMG lawsuit.

"The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that's mainly why I fell back," Rocky explained. "I just hate the way it's turning out with [Drake] suing and all that. What part of the game is that? What type of sh*t is that? That's none of my business, I guess."

A$AP Rocky Drake Beef

Overall, Rocky was not interested in beefing with Drake beyond a couple of bars here and there, as he felt like it was Kendrick Lamar's battle. Clearly, he feels as though he has better things to do at this point. However, the comments about the lawsuit are certainly interesting, and might raise a few eyebrows.

At the end of the day, Drake's lawsuit against UMG has been one of the biggest ongoing stories in the hip-hop world over these past few months. In the eyes of many fans, it is a sign of defeat. For others, this could be a way to settle the score with large labels who exercise their power over artists.

If one thing is for certain, it is that Drake's actions over this past year have been incredible controversial.

