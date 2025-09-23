A$AP Rocky says he intends to name his next child with Rihanna after his big screen co-star, Denzel Washington, regardless of their gender. Speaking with GQ for an interview published on Monday, Rocky discussed his relationship with Rihanna and explained his plans for their next kid.

"Denzel, no matter what," Rocky said of the idea of naming another child. "The first female [to] come out named Denzel, it's lit. We got it figured out." He and Washington starred alongside one another in Spike Lee's latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, which hit theaters last month.

Rocky and Rihanna already share two sons, RZA and Riot. In a separate interview with Elle published on Tuesday, Rocky revealed that they're hoping for a girl, although they don't know the gender of their third child yet. “I hope it’s a girl. I really do,” he told the publication. “We’re praying for a girl. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

A$AP Rocky & Drake Beef

Speaking about Rihanna isn't the only reason Rocky's been making headlines for his interview with Elle. He also spoke about his relationship with Drake and the Toronto rapper's decision to take legal action against Universal Music Group after his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that's mainly why I fell back," Rocky explained. "I just hate the way it's turning out with [Drake] suing and all that. What part of the game is that? What type of sh*t is that? That's none of my business, I guess."