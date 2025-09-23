A$AP Rocky Still Won't Reveal If He's Rihanna's Husband Or Not

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are the musical power couple right now, especially in the hip-hop sphere. They have been going strong since 2020, growing their family and their connection with another. Their nucleus is going to be a little bit bigger in fact, with their third child on the way.

The couple pretty nonchalantly revealed the exciting news during the Met Gala, sending the internet and the Navy into a frenzy. During his latest feature interview, this time with Elle Magazine, Rocky didn't hold back when it came to sharing what gender he's hoping for.

"I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl," he said. It sounds like him and Rihanna are going to let the reveal be a big surprise, but he's got a hunch that it will be a baby girl.

"I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that," he expressed.

Staying on the topic of family, though, A$AP Rocky was asked if he was looking forward to becoming RiRi's official hubby. However, his response is not what you might expect.

"How you know I’m not already a husband? I’m still not gonna confirm it," he replied.

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping DON'T BE DUMB?

It seems it was made in good spirits, but no one actually does know if they are husband and wife. Despite their global status, secret weddings are fairly commonplace amongst celebrities. So, maybe they were able to tie the knot in a hush hush manner.

Either way, they do seem to have a healthy relationship, and Rocky revealed one key reason as to why that is. "We don’t talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day. When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your relationship. It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other sh*t."

Elsewhere, Elle also inquired about DON'T BE DUMB, Rocky's much awaited studio album. He shared why there's been such a long holdup, tying some of his answer back to his previous comments about family. "I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing. We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first."