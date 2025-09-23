ASAP Rocky Reveals What’s Holding Up “Don’t Be Dumb” Release

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: A$ap Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
According to ASAP Rocky, his eagerly anticipated fourth studio album hasn't dropped yet due to circumstances out of his control.

Fans have been waiting on ASAP Rocky's fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, for years now. While it's been teased on numerous occasions, a release date is still nowhere in sight. According to the rapper, this is due to some circumstances out of his control. During a recent interview with Elle, he explained what's taking so long, pointing to both his legal trouble and his growing family.

“I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing,” he said. “We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first.”

Rocky and his longtime partner Rihanna are currently expecting their third child together. The songstress revealed her pregnancy in May of this year at the 2025 Met Gala by putting her bump on full display. Reportedly, supporting her through the pregnancy and caring for their other two little ones is keeping Rocky very busy.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Claims For The Umpteenth Time That His New Album “Don’t Be Dumb” Is Done

ASAP Rocky Don't Be Dumb

"Rihanna and Rocky couldn’t be more thrilled to be growing their family again with baby number three," a source told PEOPLE in July. "He’s so hands on with RZA and Riot. Changing diapers, doing bedtime routines, and keeping them entertained so Rihanna can rest. He’s completely tuned into her needs."

Rocky says the album itself is complete, however, meaning it's only a matter of time before he finally delivers.

"I'ma just drop it, how about that?" he claimed during a conversation with Spike Lee for GQ in August. "I'ma just drop it. I don't want to say another date and disappoint people. Things happen, things pop up. I just want to make the perfect album and just drop it. I got a lot to say now. It's done, it's been done. I just want to drop it. Man, I don't know [if it's a nuclear bomb]. I think it's just my best work yet, thus far. You know, I worked really hard on it. I think you'll love it, OG."

Read More: ASAP Rocky Demands A Kendrick Lamar & JID Collab

