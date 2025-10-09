A$AP Rocky might have lost some considerable hype for DON'T BE DUMB, but the rapper may be breathing some new life into this extensive rollout. The New York native has just teased a new batch of snippets from the project in his latest ad for his Puma collaboration.

In the nearly two-and-a-half-minute clip caught by Kurrco, the A$AP Mob affiliate presents a broad range of sounds. From thumping trap beats (potentially courtesy of Pharrell Williams?) to gospel-inspired background vocals, we are hearing a wide set of ideas.

Rocky's never been one not to experiment, so this isn't a surprise. But while fans are groaning and still lacking faith that DON'T BE DUMB will never release, they do sound quite good.

Of course, we still don't know when he will drop it, and we may never know. After the endless delays, A$AP Rocky did share that plans on just releasing the LP at a random time.

"I'ma just drop it, how about that? I'ma just drop it. I don't want to say another date and disappoint people," he told Spike Lee for GQ.

"Things happen, things pop up. I just want to make the perfect album and just drop it. I got a lot to say now. It's done, it's been done. I just want to drop it. Man, I don't know [if it's a nuclear bomb]. I think it's just my best work yet, thus far. You know, I worked really hard on it. I think you'll love it, OG."

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Third Child

Moreover, he did reveal that his family life and previous legal issue with A$AP Relli have derailed the rollout to an extent. "I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing. We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first."

That comment surfaced prior to him and Rihanna bringing their third child into the world on September 13. It was a girl, with her name being Rocki Irish Mayers. That had to have been a relief for the MC, who was predicting and hoping for a baby girl.

"I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that."