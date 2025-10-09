A$AP Rocky Teases Several "DON'T BE DUMB" Snippets In Latest Puma Ad

BY Zachary Horvath 200 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A$AP Rocky Opens Rihanna's "Diamonds" World Tour - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Rapper A$AP Rocky performs during Rihanna "Diamonds" World Tour at Barclays Center on May 5, 2013 in the Brooklyn burough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky still doesn't have a release date for "DON'T BE DUMB," but we are hopefully closer than we've ever been with these new snippets.

A$AP Rocky might have lost some considerable hype for DON'T BE DUMB, but the rapper may be breathing some new life into this extensive rollout. The New York native has just teased a new batch of snippets from the project in his latest ad for his Puma collaboration.

In the nearly two-and-a-half-minute clip caught by Kurrco, the A$AP Mob affiliate presents a broad range of sounds. From thumping trap beats (potentially courtesy of Pharrell Williams?) to gospel-inspired background vocals, we are hearing a wide set of ideas.

Rocky's never been one not to experiment, so this isn't a surprise. But while fans are groaning and still lacking faith that DON'T BE DUMB will never release, they do sound quite good.

Of course, we still don't know when he will drop it, and we may never know. After the endless delays, A$AP Rocky did share that plans on just releasing the LP at a random time.

"I'ma just drop it, how about that? I'ma just drop it. I don't want to say another date and disappoint people," he told Spike Lee for GQ.

"Things happen, things pop up. I just want to make the perfect album and just drop it. I got a lot to say now. It's done, it's been done. I just want to drop it. Man, I don't know [if it's a nuclear bomb]. I think it's just my best work yet, thus far. You know, I worked really hard on it. I think you'll love it, OG."

Read More: ILoveMakonnen: Lil Nas X Comparisons & Hip Hop Politics

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Third Child

Moreover, he did reveal that his family life and previous legal issue with A$AP Relli have derailed the rollout to an extent. "I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing. We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first."

That comment surfaced prior to him and Rihanna bringing their third child into the world on September 13. It was a girl, with her name being Rocki Irish Mayers. That had to have been a relief for the MC, who was predicting and hoping for a baby girl.

"I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that."

You can check out the teasers, featuring A$AP Bari, the streetwear designer member of the Mob, above.

Read More: Why ILoveMakonnen Won’t Glorify Drugs After Losing Lil Peep & Juice WRLD

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.8K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.4K
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music A$AP Rocky Shares Yet Another Album Snippet Alongside Collab With Moncler 1033
ASAP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Release Hip Hop News Music ASAP Rocky Reveals What’s Holding Up “Don’t Be Dumb” Release 1.6K
Comments 0