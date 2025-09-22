A$AP Rocky Shares Yet Another Album Snippet Alongside Collab With Moncler

BY Zachary Horvath 745 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A$AP Rocky has pump faked us multiple times, so it's hard to think that this snippet will amount to "DON'T DE BUMB" dropping soon.

While most fans are done waiting for A$AP Rocky's DON'T BE DUMB, we would be lying if we said we weren't still excited for it. Sure, it is quite frustrating that we are sitting here a couple of years later or so without it. It feels like we have been through about five separate rollouts for it already.

But Rocky has some incredible taste and curation skills, so we won't apologize for holding out hope that it will drop before year's end. Are belief partially comes from this new snippet that the New York creative has just teased.

It's got a nice head-bopping bounce to it, with the A$AP Mob member rapping over a trappy East Coast beat.

Captured by Kurrco, it arrives alongside A$AP Rocky's exciting reveal of being the latest MC to collaborate with Moncler. "FROM BEING ONE OF THE 1ST IN HARLEM 2 HAVE A MONCLER 2 BEING ONE OF THE 1ST IN HARLEM 2 HAVE A MONCLER COLLABORATION, BLESSINGS & LUV!" he wrote on social media.

He's adding some DON'T BE DUMB flair to the Italian luxury fashion brand with the tagline of this collection being: "Don't Be Dumb. Be Genius." Rocky speaks about it in his new interview with GQ, as well as any potential updates on the album.

However, he doesn't really reveal all that much.

Read More: Air Jordan 4: The 8 Rarest Releases You’ll Probably Never Own

When Is ASAP Rocky Dropping DON'T BE DUMB?

"Don’t be f*cking dumb! That’s just the motto. That’s the motto of life at this moment. I take my own advice when it comes to that. At least I try to, these days. And yeah, A.S.A.P. for that," he replied.

A$AP Rocky had a somewhat similar response for Spike Lee during their press run for their movie Highest 2 Lowest. "I'ma just drop it, how about that? I'ma just drop it. I don't want to say another date and disappoint people. Things happen, things pop up. I just want to make the perfect album and just drop it. I got a lot to say now. It's done; it's been done. I just want to drop it. Man, I don't know [if it's a nuclear bomb]. I think it's just my best work yet, thus far. You know, I worked really hard on it. I think you'll love it, OG."

Read More: Who Is D4vd? Everything We Know Amid Ongoing Investigation

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
ASAP Rocky Claims New Album Dont Be Dumb Done Hip Hop News Music ASAP Rocky Claims For The Umpteenth Time That His New Album “Don’t Be Dumb” Is Done 5.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
ASAP Rocky New Dont Be Dumb Song Snippet Hip Hop News Music ASAP Rocky Promises He's About To Drop A "Classic" In New "Don't Be Dumb" Song Snippet 3.7K
Comments 0