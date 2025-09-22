While most fans are done waiting for A$AP Rocky's DON'T BE DUMB, we would be lying if we said we weren't still excited for it. Sure, it is quite frustrating that we are sitting here a couple of years later or so without it. It feels like we have been through about five separate rollouts for it already.

But Rocky has some incredible taste and curation skills, so we won't apologize for holding out hope that it will drop before year's end. Are belief partially comes from this new snippet that the New York creative has just teased.

It's got a nice head-bopping bounce to it, with the A$AP Mob member rapping over a trappy East Coast beat.

Captured by Kurrco, it arrives alongside A$AP Rocky's exciting reveal of being the latest MC to collaborate with Moncler. "FROM BEING ONE OF THE 1ST IN HARLEM 2 HAVE A MONCLER 2 BEING ONE OF THE 1ST IN HARLEM 2 HAVE A MONCLER COLLABORATION, BLESSINGS & LUV!" he wrote on social media.

He's adding some DON'T BE DUMB flair to the Italian luxury fashion brand with the tagline of this collection being: "Don't Be Dumb. Be Genius." Rocky speaks about it in his new interview with GQ, as well as any potential updates on the album.

However, he doesn't really reveal all that much.

When Is ASAP Rocky Dropping DON'T BE DUMB?

"Don’t be f*cking dumb! That’s just the motto. That’s the motto of life at this moment. I take my own advice when it comes to that. At least I try to, these days. And yeah, A.S.A.P. for that," he replied.