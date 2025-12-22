Detroit Pistons Name Big Sean As Their Creative Director Of Global Experience

Big Sean is going to be playing a vital role within the Detroit Pistons organization. The native rapper has been appointed as the NBA team's Creative Director of Global Experience per Complex. In general, the job title means the person is responsible for coming up with the visual identity, voice, and creative strategy for a brand.

Sean, 37, will be tasked with global fan development, community engagement, and cultural storytelling. All in all, this is a part of the NBA's big plans to continue to grow the game internationally. As a result, the league and Sean will help the Pistons in their mission to show fans worldwide what the organization is all about.

The team has already had some important exposure this year, in fact. They played in the league's 34th game in Mexico City against the Dallas Mavericks in November.

To build on this momentum, Big Sean will be assisting the Pistons with their "Creatives Across Continents" initiative. Per the organization's Instagram it will be "inviting designers, artists, and cultural tastemakers to create work inspired by Detroit Basketball, with a collaborative retail collection planned for 2026.⁠"

Detroit Pistons 2025-2026 Season

Overall, Big Sean is eager to get to work, expressing that in a recent post to his own IG. "Been building with the Pistons for the last few years and it’s been a dream from winning an Emmy together to designing city edition jerseys worn in game, and other pieces of incredible merch, while also linking local designers and creatives with the Pistons to collaborate and tying in the community. This new level of working in the front office of this iconic team means a lot. Its on!"

In a separate statement he said, "⁠Detroit has always been rich with talent and culture, and my mission is to keep opening doors and hiring our city’s creatives to shine alongside one of the most iconic franchises in sports. I’m grateful to the Pistons for trusting me to help define what the culture of Detroit Basketball really means."

Sean joined the Pistons at the top of the decade as the Creative Director of Innovation. During his time in that role, he helped design special jerseys, a StockX partnership, and other unique fan experiences.

All of this was announced yesterday, December 21, aka World Basketball Day.

Overall, this exciting news arrives during a dream season for the team. Detroit is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 22-6 record. They are practically halfway to the win total from last season (48). Cade Cunningham's leap and Jalen Duren's emergence have been instrumental in their success.