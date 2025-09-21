A$AP Rocky Once Again Hints At "Don't Be Dumb" In New Moncler Ad

At this point, A$AP Rocky's fourth album Don't Be Dumb feels much more like an idea than something with any real chance at dropping. The album, which has been in the works for years, was first announced to release on August 30, 2024. Rocky missed that date after leaks and what he dubbed "sample clearance issues."

This past March, he claimed the album was being mixed and mastered. In July, he dropped "pray4dagang," a strong single that failed to generate mainstream buzz ahead of what should be a highly-anticipated comeback effort.

Now, over a year from the first announced release date and about six months from the latest formal update, Rocky referenced the album once again. In an advertisement for luxury fashion brand Moncler caught by NFR Podcast on Instagram, Rocky poses in a fur coat. "Don't be dumb. Be genius," reads the tagline.

Of course, the tagline led to mixed fan reactions. Several pointed to the lines Drake had on "Family Matters" where he told Rocky to go back to modeling because his next project will be "mid." "At this point he can keep the album," wrote one user. "Snippet man doing literally everything EXCEPT dropping the album," said someone else. "He’s so afraid of flopping he’s not even gonna try and drop ts sad asl," wrote a third user.