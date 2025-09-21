A$AP Rocky Once Again Hints At "Don't Be Dumb" In New Moncler Ad

BY Devin Morton 553 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
asap-rocky-dont-be-dumb-ad-hip-hop-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: A$AP Rocky attends "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic)
A$AP Rocky seemed to use his recent Moncler ad to reference his next album, and fans are tired of the wait.

At this point, A$AP Rocky's fourth album Don't Be Dumb feels much more like an idea than something with any real chance at dropping. The album, which has been in the works for years, was first announced to release on August 30, 2024. Rocky missed that date after leaks and what he dubbed "sample clearance issues."

This past March, he claimed the album was being mixed and mastered. In July, he dropped "pray4dagang," a strong single that failed to generate mainstream buzz ahead of what should be a highly-anticipated comeback effort.

Now, over a year from the first announced release date and about six months from the latest formal update, Rocky referenced the album once again. In an advertisement for luxury fashion brand Moncler caught by NFR Podcast on Instagram, Rocky poses in a fur coat. "Don't be dumb. Be genius," reads the tagline.

Of course, the tagline led to mixed fan reactions. Several pointed to the lines Drake had on "Family Matters" where he told Rocky to go back to modeling because his next project will be "mid." "At this point he can keep the album," wrote one user. "Snippet man doing literally everything EXCEPT dropping the album," said someone else. "He’s so afraid of flopping he’s not even gonna try and drop ts sad asl," wrote a third user.

Read More: The Long Wait For A$AP Rocky: When Hiatuses Become Hollow

A$AP Rocky Don't Be Dumb Release Date

It would be nice to hear a full-length project from A$AP Rocky, but few fans seem to believe that anything is coming. Rocky's fashion ventures have been largely successful, he has three kids and a long-term relationship with Rihanna, and he recently co-starred with Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's latest film, Highest 2 Lowest. Music has seemingly not been at the top of his priority list for a while. Hopefully, the new ad is a signal that something beyond the occasional one-off single is on the horizon.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.4K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 766
Comments 0