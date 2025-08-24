Denzel Washington Jokingly Takes A$AP Rocky's Watch During "Highest 2 Lowest" Interview

BY Devin Morton 392 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
denzel-washington-takes-asap-rocky-watch-hip-hop-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic)
Denzel Washington took A$AP Rocky's watch in a funny moment from an interview promoting Spike Lee's new film, "Highest 2 Lowest."

Spike Lee released his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, on August 15. The film stars Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky, who've both been doing their part in promoting the film. In a conversation with GQ, all three men sat down and discussed the film and its creation.

In one particularly funny moment from the interview, A$AP Rocky asked Lee about a dolly shot from his 1998 film He Got Game. During the answer, Washington reached over to jokingly steal the watch, refusing to give it back after.

"Yo! I'm getting robbed by Denzel right now," Rocky told the camera with a smile. Lee joked that Rocky is never getting that watch back, and hoped, for his sake, that it did not fit. Unfortunately for Rocky, it was a perfect fit. Washington then flashed the watch at the camera after he put it on.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Continues His Acting Streak In Trailer For New Film, "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You"

Spike Lee Highest 2 Lowest

In recent months, Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky have clearly developed a bit of a friendship. Rocky recently said that Washington is a fan of DMX, Moneybagg Yo, and NLE Choppa. In an interview with Good Morning America, Washington shouted out Samara Cyn and Smino's song "brand new teeth," suggesting that he is a lot more up to date on the happenings in the hip-hop scene than anyone could have expected.

Highest 2 Lowest is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa's classic noir, High & Low. It follows Washington, who plays a Quincy Jones-like producer at a label called Stackin' Hits. Rocky plays Washington's son, a rapper named Yung Felon. The film got a brief (and very limited) theatrical release, but it will land on Apple TV+ on September 5.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
spike-lee-asap-rocky-denzel-washington-pop-culture-news Pop Culture Spike Lee Pours Praise On A$AP Rocky & Denzel Washington For "Highest 2 Lowest" Roles On "The Tonight Show" 1396
ASAP Rocky Lost Rap Battle Denzel Washington Hip Hop News Music ASAP Rocky Claims He Lost A Rap Battle With Denzel Washington 1.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.2K
2025 Lollapalooza Festival Music A$AP Rocky Previews New Song In Latest Trailer For Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest" 1.9K
Comments 0