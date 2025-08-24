Denzel Washington Jokingly Takes A$AP Rocky's Watch During "Highest 2 Lowest" Interview

Denzel Washington took A$AP Rocky's watch in a funny moment from an interview promoting Spike Lee's new film, "Highest 2 Lowest."

In recent months, Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky have clearly developed a bit of a friendship. Rocky recently said that Washington is a fan of DMX , Moneybagg Yo, and NLE Choppa . In an interview with Good Morning America, Washington shouted out Samara Cyn and Smino 's song "brand new teeth," suggesting that he is a lot more up to date on the happenings in the hip-hop scene than anyone could have expected.

"Yo! I'm getting robbed by Denzel right now," Rocky told the camera with a smile. Lee joked that Rocky is never getting that watch back, and hoped, for his sake, that it did not fit. Unfortunately for Rocky, it was a perfect fit. Washington then flashed the watch at the camera after he put it on.

