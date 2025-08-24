Denzel Washington Jokingly Takes A$AP Rocky's Watch During "Highest 2 Lowest" Interview

Spike Lee released his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, on August 15. The film stars Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky, who've both been doing their part in promoting the film. In a conversation with GQ, all three men sat down and discussed the film and its creation.
In one particularly funny moment from the interview, A$AP Rocky asked Lee about a dolly shot from his 1998 film He Got Game. During the answer, Washington reached over to jokingly steal the watch, refusing to give it back after.
"Yo! I'm getting robbed by Denzel right now," Rocky told the camera with a smile. Lee joked that Rocky is never getting that watch back, and hoped, for his sake, that it did not fit. Unfortunately for Rocky, it was a perfect fit. Washington then flashed the watch at the camera after he put it on.
Spike Lee Highest 2 Lowest
In recent months, Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky have clearly developed a bit of a friendship. Rocky recently said that Washington is a fan of DMX, Moneybagg Yo, and NLE Choppa. In an interview with Good Morning America, Washington shouted out Samara Cyn and Smino's song "brand new teeth," suggesting that he is a lot more up to date on the happenings in the hip-hop scene than anyone could have expected.
Highest 2 Lowest is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa's classic noir, High & Low. It follows Washington, who plays a Quincy Jones-like producer at a label called Stackin' Hits. Rocky plays Washington's son, a rapper named Yung Felon. The film got a brief (and very limited) theatrical release, but it will land on Apple TV+ on September 5.