A$AP Rocky stars in a new trailer for the upcoming film, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, from director Mary Bronstein and A24. In addition to Rocky, the movie stars Rose Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, and Christian Slater. It follows a mother with mental health struggles who cares for her sick daughter. The film will be hitting theaters in October.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in February, director Mary Bronstein revealed that the inspiration for the film came from personal experience. “I was displaced and under so much stress, and I just started unraveling. I kept treating it like it was temporary, even though it kept going on and on,” she told the outlet. “At some point, I decided to sort of take control — even though I didn’t know at the time that this was what I was doing — by turning this experience into a piece of writing. When we make art, we do have a form of control.”

A$AP Rocky "Highest 2 Lowest"

A$AP Rocky's work on If I Had Legs I’d Kick You comes after also starring in Spike Lee's next film, Highest 2 Lowest, which hits theaters later this month. Lee recently spoke about Rocky's talent on camera during an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“Yeah, don’t sleep on A$AP," Lee said, as caught by HipHopDX. "In this film, Denzel and A$AP go toe-to-toe. What’s interesting is, even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that A$AP looked like he could be Denzel’s son. There’s a big resemblance. So when you see it on the screen, it adds an element of father and son.”