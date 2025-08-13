Timothée Chalamet has shared the first trailer for Josh Safdie's next film, Marty Supreme, in which he stars as a professional table tennis player inspired by Marty Reisman. Tyler the Creator will be acting in his first major film role with the project. The cast also includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.

Safdie wrote Marty Supreme with Ronald Bronstein, with whom he previously collaborated on Good Time and Uncut Gems. It marks the first film Josh has directed without the help of his younger brother, Benny, since his 2008 debut, The Pleasure of Being Robbed.

The new trailer positions Chalamet's Marty Mauser as a ping pong obsessive in the mid-20th century. “I have a purpose, and if you think that’s some sort of blessing, it’s not. It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through, and with that obligation comes sacrifice," he says at one point, as noted by Deadline. Tyler makes a couple of appearances, at one point riding gleefully in a car with Chalamet before arguing with him later on.

ASAP Rocky "Highest 2 Lowest"

Tyler the Creator isn't the only hip-hop artist venturing into acting this year. ASAP Rocky has been making headlines for his performance in Spike Lee's newest film, Highest 2 Lowest, which hits theaters later this month.

Lee recently shared some major praise for Rocky's talent on camera during an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He said: “Don’t sleep on A$AP. I’ve done five films with Denzel, and a lot of times when he’s in a scene with somebody, they just get overwhelmed. He’s one of the greatest living actors today, but A$AP wasn’t having that. Toe-to-toe, I mean, they were going at it.”