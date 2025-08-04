A new trailer for Spike Lee's highly anticipated film, Highest 2 Lowest, features a snippet of a new song from A$AP Rocky, who also stars in the movie opposite Denzel Washington. The trailer arrives ahead of the film's theatrical release on August 22.

The snippet has fans on social media begging for the release of Rocky's long-awaited album, Don't Be Dumb. "Bruhh enough, ts rocky mf gotta drop asap," one user responded to a clip of the trailer on X (formerly Twitter). Another noted: "closest asap rocky has come to relasing a full project in the last 7 years." Rocky dropped his last album, Testing, back in 2018.

He has yet to confirm a release date for Don't Be Dumb, but has already released the singles, "Highjack" "Tailor Swif", "Ruby Rosary," and "Pray4DaGang."

Spike Lee "Highest 2 Lowest"

The trailer comes after Spike Lee discussed A$AP Rocky's performance Highest 2 Lowest during a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In doing so, Lee said that Rocky goes "toe-to-toe" with the legendary actor, Denzel Washington.

“Yeah, don’t sleep on A$AP," Lee said, as caught by HipHopDX. "In this film, Denzel and A$AP go toe-to-toe. What’s interesting is, even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that A$AP looked like he could be Denzel’s son. There’s a big resemblance. So when you see it on the screen, it adds an element of father and son.”

He continued: “Don’t sleep on A$AP. I’ve done five films with Denzel, and a lot of times when he’s in a scene with somebody, they just get overwhelmed. He’s one of the greatest living actors today, but A$AP wasn’t having that. Toe-to-toe, I mean, they were going at it.”